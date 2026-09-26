Police officer Prince Adedigba Adeyinka and his wife Adeola celebrated 15 years of marriage despite early rejection and family reservations about the union

The couple endured financial hardship and long separations, including Adeyinka's transfer to Abuja and a peacekeeping deployment in Somalia

Adeyinka and Adeola say sacrifice and mutual support kept their marriage together through the demands of a policing career

Nigerian police officer Prince Adedigba Adeyinka and his wife, Adeola, have marked 15 years of marriage, reflecting on a union shaped by early doubt, financial strain and the recurring separations that come with a career in law enforcement.

The couple's story traces back to Adeyinka's early days as a police officer, when he first approached Adeola but was turned down. Her family also had concerns about the relationship, particularly around the unpredictability of life married to someone in the police force. Those reservations were eventually set aside, and the two went on to wed.

Nigerian police officer Prince Adedigba Adeyinka and his wife, Adeola, celebrate 15 years of marriage. Photo credit: Prince Adedigba Adeyinka

Source: UGC

A Marriage Tested by Distance

The years that followed were not without difficulty. Financial pressures at various points tested the couple's resolve, as did the frequent absences that Adeyinka's work demanded. His transfer to Abuja marked one of the more significant adjustments the family had to make, requiring them to reorganise their lives around his posting.

A subsequent deployment on a peacekeeping mission in Somalia stretched the distance further, leaving Adeola to manage home life while her husband served abroad for an extended period.

Speaking on the occasion of their anniversary, the couple shared a message that captured their outlook on the journey so far: "15 years down, forever to go."

Sacrifice at the Heart of the Union

For Adeyinka and Adeola, the factors that have held their marriage together are not complicated. Both point to sacrifice, steadfast support and a willingness to work through hardship rather than away from it.

Their story offers a candid look at what sustaining a marriage can require when one partner's profession consistently pulls them away from home. From a courtship that nearly did not happen to years of separation and professional demands, the couple's 15-year milestone represents a relationship that found its footing against the odds and has continued from there.

Source: Legit.ng