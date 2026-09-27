Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold broke her silence on a kissing scene she shared with Yul Edochie in a recent movie, which sparked dating rumours

The actress revealed she had avoided kissing roles for four to five years, explaining the specific condition that changed her mind for this film

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many questioning whether her explanation truly added up

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has finally spoken about the kissing scene she shared with colleague Yul Edochie in their latest film, after speculation about a possible romantic relationship between the two began circulating online.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, 26 September 2026, Lizzy Gold addressed her fans directly, acknowledging the wave of comments the scene had generated and offering a candid explanation for why she agreed to it.

Reactions as Lizzy Gold addresses deep kissing scene with Yul Edochie amid dating rumours. Photo credit@lizzygoldofficial/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Gold explains her "breath" rule

According to the actress, she had not taken on a kissing role in roughly four to five years, admitting she simply does not enjoy filming such scenes. She said her one firm condition for doing so is being comfortable with a co-star's breath, which she cited as the reason the scene with Yul Edochie worked.

"My colleague Yul has a very good breath. I also have a good breath. We both have good breath. So we're comfortable doing the kissing scene," she said.

Lizzy Gold added that she intends to avoid kissing scenes in future productions she does not personally own, saying producers who know her well no longer bring such requests to her. She also pointed out that the kiss itself lasted less than a minute and was a minor moment in what she described as a deeply meaningful film.

"The movie is a deep movie," she said, stressing that the kissing was not the focus of the story.

Here is Lizzy Gold's Instagram video where she spoke about Yul Edochie:

Fans react to Lizzy Gold's explanation

The video drew a wave of responses from fans, with opinions sharply divided on whether her reasoning was convincing.

@chiom.ajoy123 wrote:

"Kiss him as you want okay. Judy never seen anything yet."

@jenniferanthony1000 commented:

"This movie was great"

@cinthyed asked:

"What about the health part of it? Or haven't you heard about hep?"

@ify_sunshinee was sceptical, writing:

"So how are you sure or comfortable with their breath when you've never kissed them or even attempted any close connection with them before? This explanation no follow o! You for just leave am as e be. Acting is acting, period. It doesn't matter what you do or how you did it. You've only ever been comfortable with Yul's breath, and not with the breath of every other person you've acted with over the years?"

@jitex1.992 added:

"Who tell you say you get good breath?? You dey eye Yul say him get good breath you too get good breath. If person go behind the person wey dey actually kiss you back to back is a staunch smoker"

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing.

Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court.

Source: Legit.ng