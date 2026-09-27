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Strongest European Passports for Visa-Free Travel in 2026 Emerge
Europe

Strongest European Passports for Visa-Free Travel in 2026 Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • A new Passport Reports ranking measured passport strength across Europe based on visa-free access, ETAs, and visa-on-arrival eligibility
  • Spain ranked third globally and topped the European list, while Luxembourg came in fifth place worldwide with a mobility score of 173
  • Belgium, France, and six other European nations also featured in the top rankings, with several countries sharing equal positions

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Madrid, Spain - A new study by Passport Reports has ranked passport strength across the globe, measuring how many destinations travellers can visit without applying for a visa in advance, through an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), or by obtaining a visa on arrival.

The ranking placed the UAE and Singapore in first and second place respectively, with Malaysia taking fourth. Two European countries, however, broke into the global top five.

Passport strength ranking shows UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and two European countries among the world's top five for visa-free travel.
A new passport ranking places the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and two European countries among the world’s top five for visa-free travel. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Spain leads Europe in passport strength

Spain was ranked the strongest European passport for visa-free travel, finishing third overall with a mobility score of 174. Spanish passport holders can visit 121 countries without a visa and an additional 42 destinations via visa on arrival. An ETA is required for travel to 11 countries, while a visa must be obtained in advance for 24 others.

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Luxembourg came in fifth place globally, scoring 173 for mobility. Holders of a Luxembourgish passport can access 122 countries visa-free and reach a further 41 via visa on arrival. An ETA is needed for 10 destinations, and a prior visa is required for 25.

Belgium, France, 6 others follow closely

Belgium and France share sixth place, both scoring 173 for mobility. Passport holders from either country can enter 121 destinations without a visa and 41 more with a visa on arrival, while an ETA is required for 11 countries and a visa is needed for 25.

Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden rank seventh with visa-free access to 120 destinations.
Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden rank seventh, with their passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 120 destinations. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Also on 173 points, six European nations jointly occupy seventh place: Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Their passport holders can travel visa-free to 120 destinations, access 42 countries via visa on arrival, use an ETA for 11, and require a prior visa to enter 25.

The study highlights the significant travel flexibility enjoyed by European passport holders, though the rankings also show that even the continent's strongest passports still require advance visa applications for a notable number of destinations worldwide.

Read also

Qatar publishes list of 34 countries eligible for 90-day free tourist visa

According to Euronews, the world’s strongest passports for visa-free travel are highlighted below:

  • 1. UAE
  • 2. Singapore
  • 3. Spain
  • 4. Malaysia
  • 5. Luxembourg
  • =6. Belgium
  • =6. France
  • =7. Denmark
  • =7. Finland
  • =7. Germany
  • =7: Italy
  • =7. Netherlands
  • =7. Sweden
  • 8. Greece
  • =9. Portugal
  • =9: Switzerland
  • 10. Austria
  • 11. Norway
  • 12. Ireland
  • 13. Japan
  • 14. Malta
  • =15. Hungary
  • =15. Poland

Read more on visa

UK lists conditions for faster border clearance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government outlined the conditions travellers must meet to qualify for the Registered Traveller service, a scheme that allows eligible individuals to pass through the nation's border more quickly.

To be considered, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and hold an eligible passport.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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