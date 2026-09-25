UAE Lists Clear Requirements for Individuals Seeking a Study, Training, Qualification Visa
- The UAE has set out clear requirements for individuals seeking a study, training, or qualification visa linked to licensed institutions
- Applicants must hold a passport valid for at least 6 months before they can be considered for the entry permit
- The total cost of obtaining the visa covers three separate fees that applicants must pay during the application process
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The United Arab Emirates has published the conditions and costs that apply to its study, training, and qualification visa, which is designed for people who plan to enrol in licensed universities, institutes, or research entities within the country.
To be eligible, applicants must present a passport that remains valid for at least six months at the point of application.
According to UAE, the visa is tied specifically to UAE-licensed academic and research bodies, meaning the institution a person intends to attend must hold official recognition from the relevant authorities.
Entry permit rules
Once an entry permit is issued, the holder has 60 days to enter the UAE. If the person does not travel within that window, the permit lapses.
However, the validity can be extended for a similar period, subject to the applicable rules and procedures in force at the time.
Fees to expect
Three separate charges apply when processing this visa. The application fee is 100 AED, the visit visa issuance fee is a further 100 AED, and smart service fees add another 100 AED. In total, applicants should budget 300 AED to complete the process.
Prospective students and researchers planning to relocate to the UAE for academic purposes are advised to confirm that their chosen institution holds a valid licence before initiating their visa application, as this remains a core condition for eligibility.
UAE lists requirements for sponsoring friends and family
Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE government has outlined the minimum monthly salary that residents must earn before they can sponsor a visit visa for a family member or friend in 2026, with the required amount varying based on the relationship between the sponsor and the visitor.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.