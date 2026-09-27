A new foreign airline will launch direct Abuja-Jeddah flights on December 1, 2026, operating three times weekly with an Airbus A321XLR

New connectivity will support Nigerian pilgrims, business travellers, students and investors seeking easier access to Saudi Arabia

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia are pursuing stronger economic ties spanning aviation, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, mining, fintech and trade

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia Airlines, is set to begin direct flights between Abuja and Jeddah from December 1, 2026, opening another non-stop international connection for travellers from Nigeria’s capital.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo confirmed the development following Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day celebration in Abuja, where the Saudi ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef Bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, announced the new service.

Nigeria is set to welcome a new foreign airline as FG prepares for December launch. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Aviation schedule data indicate that Saudia plans to operate the Jeddah-Abuja service three times weekly from December 1, using an Airbus A321XLR. The frequency is scheduled to temporarily rise to four weekly flights between February 10 and March 9, 2027.

Saudia brings A321XLR to Abuja route

Keyamo said the airline would deploy the Airbus A321XLR, the long-range member of the A321neo family, on the route.

According to the minister, the aircraft choice reflects the Federal Government’s push for foreign carriers serving Nigeria to deploy newer-generation aircraft.

The scheduled service will connect Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja directly with Jeddah, providing another travel option for Nigerians heading to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage, business, education and other purposes.

The current schedule shows flight SV337 departing Jeddah at 8:45 am and arriving in Abuja at 1:05 pm. The return flight, SV336, is scheduled to leave Abuja at 2:40 pm and arrive in Jeddah at 9:55 pm.

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia seek stronger economic ties

The new aviation connection comes as Nigeria and Saudi Arabia move to expand their relationship beyond longstanding religious and cultural links.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said both countries were exploring deeper cooperation in aviation, agriculture, energy, investment, financial technology and trade.

Idris said Nigerians have travelled to Saudi Arabia for generations for pilgrimage, education and business, but noted that the relationship was increasingly taking on a broader economic dimension.

He said the Nigerian government was seeking long-term investment by improving infrastructure and creating clearer frameworks for investors.

FG courts Saudi investment in Nigeria

Abuja Airport set to welcome Saudi Arabia Airlines on December 1. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The minister identified agriculture and food production, energy, infrastructure, mining and technology among sectors where Saudi businesses could explore investment opportunities in Nigeria.

The Abuja-Jeddah service could further support those economic links by improving direct connectivity between both countries.

For Nigerian travellers, particularly those based in Abuja and surrounding states, the December launch will provide a direct connection to Jeddah without requiring an international stopover.

Cally Air expands state airline with new aircraft

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Cross River State Government has announced plans to expand the fleet of its state-owned airline,

Cally Air, with an additional aircraft expected in September 2026, as more Nigerian states invest in aviation to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities.

Source: Legit.ng