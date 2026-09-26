Awwal Opeyemi Ishola turned down a lucrative job offer that included a company car just two days before signing the employment letter to pursue a BSc at LASU

After his polytechnic Direct Entry chances dropped to zero, Ishola sat JAMB again and reapplied for Accounting rather than abandon his dream

Ishola went on to hold multiple student leadership roles at LASU while completing his professional accounting qualifications during the same period

Awwal Opeyemi Ishola, a Lagos State University (LASU) accounting graduate, has shared the story of how he walked away from a well-paying job offer to chase a university degree and ultimately graduated with First Class Honours.

Writing on LinkedIn in September 2026, Ishola recounted that his journey began in 2018 when, rather than spend a year at home waiting for university admission, he enrolled in a polytechnic.

A man who turned down job offer to attend LASU bags first class, shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Awwal Opeyemi Ishola

Source: UGC

By 2020, he had not only graduated but done so with a Distinction, earning recognition as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Accountancy.

Man turns down company to study in LASU

That result attracted serious attention from employers. One offer stood out: a role that matched his career ambitions at the time and came with an official car. He was two days away from signing the employment letter when a mentor's advice changed everything. He learned that his polytechnic results qualified him for Direct Entry into LASU.

Ishola visited the campus to explore the opportunity and discovered the admission odds were roughly one in a thousand. He took the chance anyway, turning down the job offer without signing a single document.

To remain close to the university while waiting for admission, he accepted an internship at LASU's Bursary Department, where he also used the time to complete his professional accounting examinations. However, a shift in Direct Entry admission criteria wiped out his chances entirely. Undeterred, he sat the JAMB examination again, reapplied for Accounting, and secured admission.

First-class graduate shares leadership experience at LASU

Ishola graduated from LASU's Department of Accounting with a First Class Honours degree. Alongside his degree, he became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Association of Accounting Technicians of West Africa (ATSWA).

His time at LASU extended well beyond the classroom. He served as the 35th Auditor General of the Lagos State University Students' Union, sat as an Honourable Member of the 34th Students' Parliamentary Council, and held two terms as a Students' Representative Council member at the Faculty of Management Sciences. He also chaired several committees, including the Bills and Standing Orders Committee under NUASA and the Accounting and Business Conduct 7.0 committee.

Reflecting on the decision he made in 2020, Ishola credited prayers, discipline, delayed gratification, and a strong support system as the pillars that carried him through.

"Looking back at this journey, I have to ask: was it worth it? Absolutely," he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Reactions to LASU first-class graduate's story

Damilare Ogundeji said:

"This is greatness. It will continue to get better and brighter."

Maryam Arowolo said:

"Congratulations Scholar Awwal ❤️🥂, more achievement."

Chukwudi Anthony Onwuachumba said:

"A big congratulations on this milestone, champ!!🥳🥳 The sky is indeed your starting point!!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng