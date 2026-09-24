UK Lists 4 Professions Exempt From English Test for Health and Care Worker Visa
- The UK government has outlined specific professions that are exempt from the English language requirement for the Health and Care Worker visa
- Doctors, dentists, nurses, and midwives are among the occupations that may not need to sit an English test to qualify
- The exemption applies only when applicants have already passed an English language assessment accepted by the relevant regulated professional body
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The United Kingdom has identified four medical professions whose members may not need to demonstrate English language proficiency as part of the Health and Care Worker visa application process.
According to the UK government's official website, this exemption covers doctors, dentists, nurses, and midwives.
Professions exempt from the English test
The four professions that qualify for the exemption are:
- Doctor
- Dentist
- Nurse
- Midwife
What UK government says about the exemption
The official guidance states:
"If you're a doctor, dentist, nurse or midwife, you do not need to prove your knowledge of English if you've already passed an English language assessment that is accepted by the relevant regulated professional body."
This means the exemption is not automatic. Applicants in these professions still need to have completed an English language assessment, but the requirement is that it must be one recognised by the appropriate regulatory body overseeing their field, rather than a separate test specifically for the visa process.
The Health and Care Worker visa is a route designed to allow qualified medical and care professionals from outside the UK to work for the National Health Service, NHS-funded employers, or in adult social care. The English language requirement is typically one of the conditions applicants must satisfy, but for these four professions, meeting the standards set by their own regulatory bodies is considered sufficient.
UK releases full list of 82 ETA countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the full list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.
The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles the only African countries included on the eligibility list.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng