Lagos State University retained its position as the Overall Best University in West Africa in the 2026 UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings

LASU jumped 267 places in the global ranking within a single year, moving from 760th in 2025 to 493rd in 2026

The university has held the top West Africa spot in every ranking cycle since joining the UI GreenMetric system in 2022

Lagos State University (LASU) has held on to its title as the Overall Best University in West Africa in the 2026 UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings, extending a run of regional dominance that stretches back to the institution's first appearance in the rankings in 2022.

The results were announced at the UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings 2026 Results and Awards Ceremony held in Baku, Azerbaijan, placing LASU 493rd among 2,016 universities across 110 countries worldwide.

LASU secures another sustainability win and strengthens its regional dominance. Photo credit: LASU

Source: Getty Images

LASU's global climb

The jump represents one of the most significant single-year advances in the university's ranking history. LASU sat at 799th globally in 2024 before moving to 760th in 2025. The 2026 result marks a leap of 267 places in one year and a total climb of 306 places from its 2024 position.

The UI GreenMetric ranking evaluates universities on six broad areas: Setting and Infrastructure, Energy and Climate Change, Waste, Water, Transportation, and Education, Governance and Digitalisation. LASU's rise across these indicators reflects a sustained institutional drive to embed environmental responsibility and green practices into its operations.

Recognition beyond the rankings

In August 2026, LASU received additional international recognition from the UI GreenMetric network, with its National and Regional Coordinatorship renewed. The university was also elevated to Co-Chairmanship of key sessions at UI GreenMetric international events for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo congratulated the entire LASU community on the achievement and said the result reflected the work of management, staff, students, and the various units and committees driving the university's sustainability agenda.

The university has now topped the West Africa table in five consecutive ranking cycles: 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.

LASU VC calls for N1m tuition for public varsities

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said that public universities in Nigeria cannot achieve financial independence without charging students at least N1 million per year in school fees.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, who served as the ninth Vice-Chancellor of LASU, made the remarks while speaking on how public universities can become financially self-sustaining without depending heavily on government funding.

Source: Legit.ng