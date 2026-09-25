Dangote has unveiled another mega project in two African countries to strengthen fuel supply and regional energy security

New infrastructure will connect Damerjog and Dewele, featuring 1.175 million cubic metres of petroleum storage capacity

The project expands Dangote’s East African ambitions alongside a proposed $20 billion, 700,000-barrel-per-day Kenya refinery

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is deepening his investment footprint in East Africa with a new $660 million petroleum infrastructure project connecting Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The planned project, involving the Dangote Group, Ethiopia and Djibouti, will feature a 120-kilometre pipeline designed to transport refined petroleum products between the two neighbouring countries.

Why is Aliko Dangote building another project in two African countries? Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A spokesperson for the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed details of the project to Reuters, saying the pipeline is expected to become operational within 18 months.

The latest investment comes as Dangote prepares for another major East African energy project, a proposed $20 billion crude oil refinery in Kenya.

Dangote's $660m Ethiopia-Djibouti pipeline targets fuel supply

The Ethiopia-Djibouti project will comprise the 120-kilometre petroleum products pipeline and large storage facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 1.175 million cubic metres, according to a Punch report.

According to the plan, the pipeline will stretch from Damerjog in Djibouti to Dewele in Ethiopia.

Damerjog is expected to host storage facilities capable of holding about 375,000 cubic metres of petroleum products, while approximately 800,000 cubic metres of storage capacity will be developed at Dewele.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the project would be developed through a partnership between Ethiopian Investment Holdings and the Dangote Group.

The infrastructure is expected to provide a more efficient route for moving petroleum products into Ethiopia, which relies heavily on Djibouti's ports for international trade.

Ethiopia-Djibouti project to cut logistics costs

According to Abiy, one of the major objectives of the pipeline is to reduce transportation costs and delays along the crucial Ethiopia-Djibouti trade corridor.

Developers also expect the infrastructure to improve fuel supply reliability, strengthen energy security and make the supply chains of both countries more resilient.

Abiy announced the project during a visit to Djibouti alongside Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Dangote.

The investment adds to Dangote Group's growing portfolio in Ethiopia. The conglomerate is already involved in other proposed projects in the country, including a fertiliser pipeline and power plant valued at about $4 billion, as well as a polypropylene packaging facility.

Dangote expands East African investments with Kenya refinery

The pipeline announcement comes as Dangote accelerates his expansion into East Africa's energy market.

Dangote and the Kenyan government are expected to break ground for a massive crude oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya.

The proposed refinery is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day when completed, potentially making it one of Africa's biggest refining facilities.

Aside from the Kenyan refinery, Aliko Dangote, unveils another major project in two African countries. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote has estimated the project's value at about $20 billion, while Kenyan officials have previously put the investment at around $17 billion.

The refinery is expected to serve Kenya and potentially neighbouring markets, further expanding Dangote's energy interests beyond Nigeria.

Together, the Kenya refinery and the Ethiopia-Djibouti petroleum pipeline signal an ambitious expansion by the Dangote Group into East Africa's energy infrastructure, covering refining, storage and distribution.

Dangote to begin another mega energy project in Kenya

Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Industries is planning a major gas-to-power project in Kenya as the Nigerian conglomerate seeks to deepen its industrial footprint in East Africa.

The company is reportedly in discussions with the Kenyan government over the development of a 1,000-megawatt liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant linked to its proposed refinery project in Lamu.

Source: Legit.ng