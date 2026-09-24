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UK Lists 18 Countries Exempt From English Test for International Sportsperson Visa
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UK Lists 18 Countries Exempt From English Test for International Sportsperson Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UK government published a list of countries whose citizens are exempt from proving their knowledge of English for the International Sportsperson visa
  • A total of 18 countries and territories made the exemption list, spanning the Caribbean, North America, and the Pacific
  • Nationals from countries not on the list must still demonstrate English language proficiency as part of their visa application

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The United Kingdom has released the official list of nationalities that do not need to sit an English language test when applying for an International Sportsperson visa.

According to information published on the UK government website, citizens from 18 countries and territories are fully exempt from the English proficiency requirement under the International Sportsperson visa route.

International Sportsperson visa: UK names countries whose citizens do not need to prove English
UK releases list of countries whose citizens are exempt from English requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Geography Photos
Source: Getty Images

Countries exempt from the English test requirement

The UK government's guidance states clearly: "You will not need to prove your knowledge of English if you're a national of one of the following countries or territories."

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The full list of exempt countries is as follows:

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Australia

3. The Bahamas

4. Barbados

5. Belize

6. The British Overseas Territories

7. Canada 8. Dominica

9. Grenada

10. Guyana

11. Jamaica

12. Malta

13. New Zealand

14. St Kitts and Nevis

15. St Lucia

16. St Vincent and the Grenadines

17. Trinidad and Tobago

18. USA

What this means for other nationalities

The exemption list is dominated by Caribbean nations, alongside a handful of countries in North America and the Pacific. Notably, no African nation features on the list, meaning sportspersons from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa must still meet the English language requirement as part of their International Sportsperson visa application.

Those who do not qualify for the exemption are required to demonstrate their English proficiency through an approved test or qualification before their application can be considered.

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New Zealand mentions 13 countries whose citizens qualify for seasonal work visa, sets stay period

UK lists countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published an official list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of applying for a visa.

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles the only African countries on the eligibility list.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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