Canada's official immigration fee schedule lists three tiers of citizenship application costs, with adults aged 18 and over paying the highest amount

Two specific categories of applicants are eligible to pay significantly less than the standard adult citizenship fee of CAD 653

The reduced fees apply based on age and a particular citizenship status, details of which are outlined on the government's fee page

Canada's federal government has outlined the citizenship application fees on its official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, and the breakdown reveals that not everyone pays the same amount to become a Canadian citizen.

According to the fee schedule last updated on September 21, 2026, adults aged 18 and over are required to pay CAD 653 to apply for citizenship.

Canada discloses 2 categories eligible for cheaper cost of citizenship application. Photo credit: The Guardian.

Source: UGC

That figure covers both the processing fee and the right of citizenship fee.

The 2 Categories That Pay Less

Two groups of applicants are listed as eligible for considerably lower fees.

The first is minors under the age of 18. A child's citizenship application attracts a fee of CAD 100, which covers only the processing fee. This is significantly lower than the standard adult rate.

The second category is stateless adults aged 18 or over who were born to a Canadian parent.

This group pays just CAD 123, an amount that covers only the right of citizenship fee. The processing fee is not charged to this category of applicants.

What the Full Fee Breakdown Shows

Beyond citizenship, Canada's immigration fee schedule covers a wide range of application types. Business immigration applicants, for instance, face fees as high as CAD 2,495 when both the processing fee and the right of permanent residence fee are included.

Sponsoring a spouse or partner costs CAD 1,260 when all applicable fees are combined, while sponsoring a dependent child costs CAD 180 per child.

For those in the refugee resettlement process, the government also provides immigration loans to cover transportation to Canada and other immediate expenses. Repayment of such loans begins after 12 months of arrival, with monthly statements sent by email or mail.

The fee information is publicly available through Canada's official immigration portal and serves as a key reference point for anyone navigating the country's citizenship and immigration processes.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng