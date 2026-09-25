Ehinomen Rose Umane, a Nigerian professional, marked four years of working at global tech giant, Meta, in September 2026

She revealed that her time at the tech giant spanned several roles and multiple teams across the four-year period

Umane noted that her journey included countless lessons and several promotions along the way, sparking reactions

Ehinomen Rose Umane, a Nigerian professional at Meta, has celebrated four years with the global tech giant, reflecting on a journey marked by growth, multiple roles, and several promotions.

Writing on LinkedIn in September 2026, Umane shared that when she first joined the company, she had little idea of just how much she would be stretched or how many different paths her career would take during her time there.

A Nigerian lady working at Meta celebrates 4 years of starting job with viral post. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ehinomen Rose Umane

Source: UGC

Nigerian lady celebrates four years at Meta

Across her four years at the company, Umane moved through different teams and took on a variety of challenges, each one adding to her professional development. She described the experience as one full of lessons, crediting the opportunities she was given with helping her grow in ways she had not anticipated when she first started.

Rather than settle into a single position, she said yes to roles that pushed her beyond her comfort zone, and that openness to change appears to have been central to her progression within the organisation.

Her LinkedIn post drew warm responses from peers and colleagues who praised both her resilience and her ability to thrive inside one of the world's most competitive technology companies.

Colleagues Celebrate Umane's Milestone

PRISCA ATTAH said:

"Four years and several roles later is quite a journey. It's amazing what can happen when you stay open to learning and keep saying yes to opportunities that stretch you. Congratulations!"

Timothy "Tim" Hughes said:

"Huge congratulations on four years. Navigating multiple teams and earning promotions inside an organization of that scale takes real resilience and adaptability."

Grace Okorie said:

"Four years and several promotions. That is real growth. Congrats on the milestone."

Closing her post on a forward-looking note, Umane said she remained grateful for everything the past four years had taught her and expressed excitement about whatever the next chapter would bring.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng