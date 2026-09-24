Cardi B opened up about her desire for more children in a YouTube interview posted on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The rapper revealed that 2026 has been a "crazy year" and she is focused on enjoying her prime before expanding her family

Her comments sparked reactions online, including jokes linking her to Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye amid renewed dating rumours

Cardi B has set social media buzzing after she opened up about her family plans in a candid interview, with fans and commenters wasting no time linking her remarks to rumours of a romance with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The interview, uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, saw the mother of four speak freely about where she is in life right now and what she still wants for her future.

Reactions as Cardi B says she wants 2 more kids amid rumoured romance with Maduka Okoye. Photo credit@iamcardb/@madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

Cardi B speaks on having more kids

The rapper made clear she is not opposed to growing her family, but the timing has to feel right. She told the interviewer that two more children are on her mind, yet she is in no rush because she is simply loving who she has become.

"Not right now, I do want two more kids, not right now. I feel so stunning, I am having fun and really turn out to be the woman I want to be since I was a little girl," she said.

Cardi B opens up about life as a music star. Photo credit@iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The singer also reflected on how much has shifted for her in 2026, describing it as a whirlwind of a year. Rather than locking herself into rigid plans, she said she intends to indulge herself while the moment is good.

"I got something on my wish list and I am gonna spoil myself. I have everything I want. I feel God has been good to me; He gave me everything. I can't ask for more," she added.

Here is the YouTube interview of the singer speaking about her plan:

Fans react to Cardi B's comments

The interview quickly drew attention online, with viewers sharing a wide range of responses.

@Flamingo_Pynk wrote:

"I can agree and say wholeheartedly that Cardi B is one of the best in the game. She's so family-oriented and outspoken about her talents, not saying that she is boisterous. But she has talent, a lot of it. And she's using it, in a very positive and mature manner if you ask me"

@zeeeeek3 commented:

"Oh her kids are so blessed to have such an amazing mom & hardworking mother they will never ever lack anything."

@full10747 said:

"Remove the makeup and plastic surgeries and filters. You ain't beautiful"

@stev.en4286 wrote:

"She's getting pregnant next week"

@he_papino commented:

"Child support is being prepared in her ovaries; wake up men dont fall for her."

@icraveayo quipped:

"Maduka you should be in camp right now"

The last comment was a nod to the renewed speculation surrounding Cardi B and Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye, whose rumoured link to the rapper has kept social media talking.

Cardi B releases new music, teases fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B released a new song titled 'Up', to the excitement and joy of her fans.

Not only did the rapper release a new song, but she also dropped the official music video. She told her fans that she had been preparing to drop the new song for months.

Fans were excited about the development. They shared their take on her decision and praised her for the snippet she dropped.

Source: Legit.ng