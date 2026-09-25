Atletico Madrid star Ademola Lookman was spotted chatting with his father after Super Eagles' final training session on Thursday, September 24

Lookman's dad was at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as Nigeria prepares for their 2027 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar

Nigerian football fans flooded social media after a video of the father-and-son moment surfaced online

Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman drew warm attention from Nigerian football fans on Thursday, September 24, after a video captured him sharing a quiet moment with his father following the Super Eagles' final training session ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Lookman's father was present at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, where Nigeria is set to face Madagascar on Friday, September 25, in the opening game of their AFCON qualifier.

Ademola Lookman is one of 24 players in the Super Eagles for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year was among the 24-man squad assembled for the campaign and was reportedly one of the first players to report to camp when it reopened on Monday.

Lookman among key figures in Super Eagles camp

Nigeria enters the qualifiers carrying the weight of a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, having failed to book a place at the tournament.

The pressure on the squad to begin the AFCON qualifying run with a win is considerable, making Lookman's form and focus a subject of keen interest among supporters.

The Atletico Madrid man has been part of three training sessions since the camp resumed, and his presence has been closely followed by fans tracking the team's preparations.

But it was the moment after Thursday's session that truly caught people's attention, when he was seen in a trending video on X in a relaxed, animated conversation with his father on the sidelines of the stadium.

Fans react to Lookman's video online

The footage of Lookman and his dad quickly spread across social media, prompting a wave of responses from fans who found the exchange between father and son deeply touching.

Ogidichampion posted:

"Father and son love 😘💕"

Oyinkansola reacted:

"Imagine him pikin don win African player of the year before o omo some parents are really blessed 🥹"

Opizzy reacted:

"Man is protecting his asset."

Ade posted:

"It's always good when your family is right behind you supporting."

LayinkaHD posted:

"Alhaji Demola. Man loves his son. No be him money cus baba guide normally.."

Adetola Oluwaseun reacted:

"He love him papa. E Dey obvious"

As seen on CAF Online, after the Madagascar fixture in Uyo on Friday, the Super Eagles will travel to Morocco for their second qualifier against Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, September 27.

Lookman sends strong message to Madagascar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Lookman’s confidence ahead of Nigeria’s opening AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau as the Atletico Madrid forward said the Super Eagles are ready to fight for all six points.

Nigeria face added pressure in Group L because Tanzania’s co-host status gives it an automatic place at the tournament. With only one qualification spot left for the other three teams, the Super Eagles cannot afford to drop points.

Source: Legit.ng