Travelling outside Nigeria does not always require millions of naira, as some West African destinations can be reached by road with a budget of about N500,000. For Nigerians looking to take a short foreign trip without paying for expensive flights, neighbouring countries such as Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana offer options that can fit a carefully managed budget.

The three countries are members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), whose free-movement protocol allows citizens of member states to enter another member state without a visa for stays of up to 90 days, provided they have valid travel documents and an international health certificate.

From Naija to Abroad: 3 Countries Nigerians Can Visit With N500,000 Budget

Source: UGC

Based on travel and accommodation prices checked in September 2026, a Nigerian travelling from Lagos can potentially complete a three-night trip to each destination with N500,000, particularly when travelling by bus and staying in budget accommodation.

1. Benin Republic

Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin Republic, is one of the closest international destinations for Nigerians travelling from Lagos.

The journey can be made by road through the Seme-Krake border, avoiding the much higher cost of air travel.

Current bus listings show Lagos-Cotonou fares from about N73,000 one way, with some services from Jibowu and other Lagos locations costing between N73,000 and N99,750. That puts a return journey at roughly N146,000 to N200,000, depending on the operator and service selected.

Budget accommodation is also available. Current September listings for Cotonou show hotels from about $38 per night. At an exchange rate of roughly N1,328 to the dollar, that is about N50,500 per night, or approximately N152,000 for three nights.

A traveller who spends about N150,000 on return transport, N152,000 on three nights' accommodation and keeps about N100,000 for food, local transportation and other basic expenses can therefore remain below the N500,000 mark.

Nigerians travelling within the ECOWAS region should carry valid travel documents and an international health certificate. Nigeria's Immigration Service also issues an ECOWAS Travel Certificate recognised for travel within the sub-region.

2. Togo

Lomé, the capital of Togo, is another option for Nigerians looking for an affordable road trip outside the country.

Current September 2026 bus searches put the cheapest Lagos-Lomé fare at about $70 one way, equivalent to roughly N93,000 using the September 25 dollar-naira rate of about N1,328/$.

A return bus journey would therefore cost around N186,000 before any changes in fares.

Accommodation can also be managed on a tight budget. Booking.com currently shows September 2026 Lomé hotel options from about $52 per night, equivalent to approximately N69,000. Three nights would cost around N207,000 at that starting price.

That leaves roughly N107,000 from a N500,000 budget for food, local transport and other expenses, although travellers would need to look for cheaper accommodation or transport deals to create a more comfortable spending buffer.

As an ECOWAS citizen, a Nigerian can enter Togo without a visitor visa under the bloc's free-movement arrangements, subject to the required travel documentation and health certificate.

Travellers should also carry a valid yellow-fever vaccination certificate, as proof of yellow-fever vaccination is required for entry into Togo.

3. Ghana

Ghana remains one of the most popular international destinations for Nigerians, and Accra can also be reached by road from Lagos.

Current September bus searches show Lagos-Accra fares from about $78 one way, or approximately N104,000 at the September 25 exchange rate. This means a return bus journey can start at around N207,000, although fares vary depending on the operator and travel date.

For accommodation, current Accra hotel listings show options from about $59 per night, while budget-hotel listings include a sizeable number of properties priced below $50 per night.

Using a $45–$50 budget accommodation target could put three nights at roughly N180,000–N200,000. Adding about N70,000–N90,000 for food and local transportation could keep a carefully planned four-day road trip around the N500,000 mark.

Nigeria is listed among Ghana's ECOWAS visa-exempt countries. Ghana's Immigration Service states that ECOWAS member states, including Nigeria, do not require visas, while Ghana's updated visa information was last updated on September 8, 2026.

Travellers should, however, carry a valid passport or recognised ECOWAS travel document and a yellow-fever vaccination certificate. Ghana requires proof of yellow-fever vaccination at the point of entry.

From Naija to Abroad: 3 Countries Nigerians Can Visit With N500,000 Budget

Source: UGC

What N500,000 can cover

For a Nigerian travelling alone from Lagos, a realistic target for a three-night trip could look like this:

Destination Return road transport 3-night budget accommodation Food/local transport Estimated total Cotonou, Benin Republic N146,000–N200,000 About N152,000 About N100,000 N398,000–N452,000 Lomé, Togo About N186,000 About N207,000 About N100,000 About N493,000 Accra, Ghana About N207,000 About N180,000–N200,000 About N70,000–N90,000 About N457,000–N497,000

These are budget estimates rather than fixed travel packages. Bus fares, hotel prices, exchange rates, food and local transportation costs can change, particularly depending on the travel date and how early bookings are made.

For travellers trying to keep the trip within N500,000, the biggest savings are likely to come from using road transport, booking accommodation early, travelling outside peak periods and setting a daily spending limit.

The ECOWAS free-movement protocol makes the three destinations particularly accessible to Nigerians, but travellers should still confirm the latest border requirements before departure and ensure their travel documents and health certificates are valid.

Source: Legit.ng