Dangote Group plans a 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Kenya, with President Ruto expected to lead the September 30 groundbreaking

Backed by up to $20 billion, the Lamu project targets East and Central African fuel markets while offering regional equity stakes

Financing, crude supply and infrastructure remain key hurdles, with commissioning targeted around 2030

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Group is preparing to break ground on another multibillion-dollar refinery, with the groundbreaking ceremony for its planned East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu, Kenya, scheduled for September 30, 2026.

The ambitious project, backed by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, potentially making it one of Africa’s largest refineries when completed.

Dangote's $20 billion Kenyan refinery set for September 30 groundbreaking. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Kenyan authorities are already making final security, protocol and logistical preparations for the ceremony, which President William Ruto is expected to lead. Heads of state and government from across Africa are also expected to attend.

Dangote targets East African fuel market

The refinery will be located within the Lamu Special Economic Zone, close to the country’s deep-water port.

Once operational, the facility is expected to serve Kenya and other markets across East and Central Africa, reducing the region’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Estimates of the project's cost have varied. Recent Kenyan reports put the investment at about $17 billion, while Dangote has previously valued the refinery and petrochemical complex at as much as $20 billion.

Dangote has offered East African countries a combined 30% equity stake in the project, valued at about $1.5 billion. Kenya has been offered a 10% stake estimated at approximately $500 million, according to presidential economic adviser David Ndii.

Financing, crude supply remain major hurdles

Despite the scale of the proposed refinery, financing and crude supply remain significant challenges.

Reuters reported that the project could cost between $15 billion and $16 billion and highlighted uncertainties around securing enough crude to keep a 700,000-barrel-per-day facility running. Potential supplies could come from Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan, but infrastructure and geopolitical challenges could complicate those plans.

President Ruto has also discussed infrastructure that could connect Kenya’s Turkana oil fields with Lamu, allowing locally produced crude to feed the refinery.

Meanwhile, Dangote has strengthened the project's technical preparations. India’s state-owned Engineers India Limited recently secured a contract worth more than $450 million to provide project management and engineering, procurement and construction management services for the refinery and petrochemical complex.

Aliko Dangote sets up an ambitious 700,000 pdd refinery in Kenya. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Completion targeted around 2030

Construction is expected to take roughly three years, with commissioning targeted around 2030 if the project remains on schedule.

The Lamu development comes as East Africa accelerates investment in refining and energy infrastructure.

Uganda is pursuing a separate 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Hoima, setting the stage for a significant expansion of regional refining capacity.

For Dangote, the September 30 groundbreaking would mark another major step in expanding his refining footprint beyond Nigeria and establishing the conglomerate as a bigger player in Africa’s petroleum industry.

Dangote’s 700,000bpd Kenya refinery faces

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote’s plan to build a 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lamu, Kenya, faces fresh challenges, particularly over crude supply in a country with no commercial-scale oil production.

The proposed project comes less than three years after Dangote launched Africa’s largest refinery in Nigeria, despite difficulties including rising construction costs, challenging terrain and poor infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng