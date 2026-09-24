Omoni Oboli has publicly celebrated veteran actor Akin Lewis for his performance in her movie, Married for the Weekend

The filmmaker praised the veteran for showing the depth of mature acting without relying on excessive shouting or dramatic theatrics

Oboli also highlighted the touching father-in-law and son relationship created by Lewis and actor Etime Effiong in the movie

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Omoni Oboli has showered veteran actor Akin Lewis with praise following his performance in her movie, Married for the Weekend.

Oboli shared a poignant scene from the movie on social media while highlighting what she described as the veteran actor’s mature approach to his craft.

The filmmaker noted that Lewis delivered his role without depending on excessive screaming or exaggerated drama.

Her words appeared to strike an emotional chord with the veteran actor as she publicly celebrated his contribution to the movie.

Omoni Oboli celebrates Akin Lewis for his performance in her movie, Married for the Weekend. Photos: @omonioboli/@akinlewis_official/IG.

Source: Instagram

Omoni Oboli celebrates Akin Lewis

Oboli described Lewis as an amazing person and a delight to work with while thanking him for bringing his experience to the production.

“Daddy is such an amazing human and an absolute delight to work with!” she wrote.

She then urged her followers to celebrate the veteran actor and watch his performance in Married for the Weekend. But her praise did not stop there.

Oboli specifically highlighted the relationship between Lewis’ character and Etime Effiong’s character in the movie.

According to the filmmaker, the duo delivered what she described as a beautiful father-in-law and son relationship.

Watch the Instagram video of Omoni Oboli praising Akin Lewis here:

Reactions trail Omoni Oboli's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ lilianesoroo stated:

"Uncle Lewis is just a breath of fresh air. Thank you for this sis.. The only O money"

@graceateiza shared:

"I love his bond with Dami such a beautiful watch. Na your movie wan put butterfly for person belle by force."

@gatsegwasi shared:

"I enjoyed him so much in that movie. He is actually so easy to watch. The bond between himself and his boy in the movie was amazing"

Omoni Oboli praises Akin Lewis for showing the depth of mature acting without relying on excessive shouting. Photos: @omonioboli/IG.

Source: Instagram

Omoni Oboli's movie accused of copyright violation

Legit.ng previously reported that Omoni Oboli’s movie, Love In Every Word, was caught up in a controversy.

The hit Nigerian movie that caused excitement was accused of copyright infringement. Following that, YouTube reportedly took action against the cinematic production, triggering fans.

Source: Legit.ng