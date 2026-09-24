itel threatens legal action over AI-generated images and fabricated claims about its Power Tank portable power station

An X user deleted the viral post, apologised and admitted the alleged explosion image was entirely AI-generated

The incident highlights growing misinformation risks as realistic AI content complicates product safety claims on social media

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Technology company itel has warned that it may take legal action against individuals who use artificial intelligence-generated images or other fabricated materials to spread false claims about its products.

The warning followed the circulation of an AI-generated image on social media purportedly showing an itel Power Tank portable power station exploding.

itel vows legal action over viral fake explosion image of its power bank. Credit: Dmitrii Marchenko

Source: Getty Images

The image was accompanied by a claim that the device had exploded after allegedly being overcharged. However, itel said the image did not depict a real incident and described the content as fabricated.

itel warns against fabricated claims

In an official disclaimer posted on X on Wednesday, itel said it welcomes genuine customer feedback and constructive criticism but would act against deliberate attempts to damage its reputation through manipulated content.

“At itel, we value our customers and appreciate every form of constructive criticism and feedback. Your opinions help us improve, and we remain committed to listening and addressing genuine concerns,” the company said.

It added that it would not “stand by” while AI-generated images or misleading materials were used to spread false information, discredit the company or deliberately damage its reputation.

itel said fabricated claims and manipulated materials could attract legal consequences, adding that it would pursue appropriate remedies where necessary to protect its customers and brand.

X user deletes post, apologises

The controversy began after an X user identified as Enori shared the AI-generated image and claimed that an itel Power Tank had exploded.

The post attracted significant attention on social media before the user deleted it and issued an apology.

In the apology, Enori acknowledged that both the image and the scenario were AI-generated and that the claim was not true. The user also accepted responsibility for the misinformation and confusion caused by the post.

Following the incident, itel Energy and related accounts cautioned social media users against circulating the fabricated material, maintaining that the viral image did not show an actual explosion involving its Power Tank.

AI-generated content raises misinformation concerns

The incident highlights the growing challenge facing companies and consumers as increasingly realistic AI-generated images make it more difficult to distinguish genuine product incidents from fabricated ones.

itel comes out strong against those spreading fake images of an explosion of its power bank. Credit: Copyright Crezalyn Nerona Uratsuji

Source: Getty Images

False claims involving product safety can spread quickly on social media, potentially causing reputational damage and misleading consumers before the authenticity of the material is established.

itel markets the Power Tank as a portable power station designed to provide backup electricity during power outages.

According to the company’s product information, the line uses lithium iron phosphate batteries and incorporates safety systems designed to protect against conditions including excessive temperature, voltage, overload and short circuits.

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Source: Legit.ng