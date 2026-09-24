Sweden published the exact income threshold a foreigner must meet to sponsor an adult family member into the country

The Swedish government stated that the required amount depends on both family size and monthly housing costs

After paying rent, the sponsor must still have at least SEK 6,243 (N835,336) left over each month to qualify

Sweden has officially published the minimum income a foreign resident must retain after paying rent to qualify for family reunification with an adult.

According to information on the Swedish government's official website, the key figure a sponsor must keep in mind is SEK 6,243 (N835,336). This is the amount that must remain after monthly rent has been deducted from the applicant's post-tax income.

Sweden publishes amount foreigners need to bring an adult. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/ Thomas Trutschel

Source: Getty Images

Sweden's income rule for bringing an adult

The Swedish authorities were clear that the threshold is not a fixed universal figure. The government stated that the required income level shifts depending on the size of the household and the cost of the applicant's housing.

"The amount of income you must have depends on how large your family is and how high your housing costs are," the website reads.

The reasoning behind the requirement is equally straightforward. Swedish authorities want to ensure that a sponsor can financially sustain everyone in the household once the new family member arrives, not just cover accommodation.

"Your income after tax must be high enough so that after you pay your monthly rent, you still have a certain amount of money left over that can cover the costs of food, clothing, personal hygiene, telephony, and insurance for everyone in the household," the website states.

What the figure covers

The SEK 6,243 (N835,336) amount represents the baseline left over after rent, intended to cover everyday living expenses for the household. These include food, clothing, personal hygiene products, telephone costs, and insurance, meaning the Swedish government expects sponsors to demonstrate they can meet all basic needs without financial strain on the state.

The policy reflects Sweden's broader approach to managed immigration, where financial self-sufficiency is a central condition for family reunification applications.

Sweden sets income for bringing children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweden had published the exact income requirements foreigners must meet to bring their children into the country, with the amount varying according to the child’s age.

The Swedish government stated that residents must have enough money left after paying rent to cover basic household expenses, including food, clothing, personal hygiene, phone bills, and insurance.

Source: Legit.ng