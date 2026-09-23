The UK government has outlined the age range for children who can apply for a Child Student visa to study at an independent school

Applicants must fall between the specified ages, with those above directed to apply for a different visa category entirely

The age of an applicant at the time of applying also determines how long they are permitted to stay in the UK on the visa

The UK government has set out clear age requirements for children seeking to study in the country on a Child Student visa.

According to the official guidance published on the UK government's website, the visa is designed for children who wish to study at an independent school in the United Kingdom.

UK speaks about age criteria for child student visa applicants. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister.

Source: UGC

The publication stated that applicants must be between 4 and 17 years old to be eligible.

Any individual who is 18 years or older does not qualify and is instead required to apply for a standard Student visa.

Age Range for the UK Child Student Visa

The minimum age for a Child Student visa application is 4 years old, while the maximum is 17.

This means a child who has already turned 18 by the time they submit their application will not meet the age requirement for this particular visa category.

Beyond simply determining eligibility, a child's age at the point of application also affects the length of time they are permitted to remain in the UK.

Children who are under 16 when they apply may be granted a stay covering their full course length, up to a maximum of six years, plus an additional four months.

Those who are 16 or 17 at the time of applying are granted a stay covering their course length, capped at three years, plus four months.

What the Age Limit Means for Applicants

The age ceiling of 17 means that families planning to send their children to study in the UK need to factor in the timing of their application carefully.

A child must still be within the 4 to 17 age bracket when the application is submitted, not just when the course begins.

Parental or guardian consent is also a requirement across all age groups covered by the visa.

Regardless of whether a child is 4 or 17, proof of consent from a parent or legal guardian must be provided as part of the application process.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng