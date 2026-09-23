The Canadian government has published a list of rural communities participating in a pilot programme that offers skilled workers a path to permanent residence

Workers eligible for the programme can also secure a work permit while their permanent residence application is being processed

It is noteworthy that the communities span six Canadian provinces, from Nova Scotia in the east to British Columbia in the west

The Canadian government has published the full list of rural communities where skilled workers can apply for permanent residence in 2026 through its Rural and Francophone Immigration Pilot programme.

According to the official Canadian government guidance, eligible workers must first confirm they qualify, secure a job offer in one of the designated communities, and may then apply under the pilot.

Canada lists 14 communities where skilled workers can apply for permanent residence. Photo credit: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen

Source: Getty Images

Applicants can also obtain a work permit to begin working in Canada while their permanent residence application is still being reviewed.

Canadian permanent residence: Full list of participating rural communities

The programme covers 14 communities across six provinces:

1. Pictou County, NS.

2. North Bay and Area, ON.

3. Sudbury, ON.

4. Timmins, ON.

5. Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

6. Thunder Bay, ON.

7. Steinbach, MB.

8. Altona/Rhineland, MB.

9. Brandon, MB.

10. Moose Jaw, SK.

11. Claresholm, AB.

12. West Kootenay, BC.

13. North Okanagan Shuswap, BC.

14. Peace Liard, BC.

Each community has a defined boundary map, which applicants can consult to confirm whether a prospective employer falls within the eligible area.

Canadian permanent residence: How the pilot programme works

The Rural and Francophone Immigration Pilot is designed to direct skilled workers to smaller communities that face labour shortages and need population growth.

Rather than competing in national immigration draws, applicants are tied to a specific community and must have a genuine job offer from an employer located within its boundaries.

The work permit provision is particularly significant for Nigerian and other African applicants considering the "japa" route to Canada, as it means workers do not have to wait until their permanent residence is approved before they can earn an income in Canada.

Boundary maps for each listed community are available through the official programme page, where applicants can also find full eligibility requirements and application steps.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had invited 250 senior managers to apply for permanent residence.

Canada publishes new immigration data

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had released new immigration data and confirmed that its permanent residency targets are on track.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on 15 September 2026, revealing that as of July 2026, the country is still on track across all permanent resident categories set out in the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan.

The announcement was accompanied by a chart showing the total number of new permanent residents admitted to Canada, giving the public a clearer picture of where the country stands mid-year.

Source: Legit.ng