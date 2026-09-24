Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Frequent Traveller visitor visa stream

The visa stream targets citizens who travel often to Australia for tourism or business visitor activities and allows multiple entries

Eligible nationals can also study for up to 3 months and participate in volunteer tourism schemes under the visa conditions

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for the Frequent Traveller stream of the Visitor visa (subclass 600), a dedicated pathway for nationals who make regular trips to Australia for tourism or business purposes.

The stream is open to citizens of ten countries: China, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.

Australia lists 4 benefits for holders of frequent traveller visitor visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Australia frequent traveller visa Allows

1. Holders of this visa can enter and exit Australia as many times as they wish for the duration the visa remains valid, making it particularly suited to those who travel between their home countries and Australia regularly.

2. Permitted activities under the visa include holidays and cruising.

3. Applicants can also visit family or friends and undertake business visitor activities.

4. Visa holders may also study for a period of up to three months and take part in approved volunteer work tourism schemes.

However, paid work is strictly prohibited. Travellers who wish to remain in Australia beyond the visa's validity period cannot extend it and must apply for a new visa instead.

What travellers must know before arrival

Before travelling, visa holders are required to carry a valid passport or other accepted travel document alongside their visa approval. On arrival in Australia, all incoming passengers must complete an Incoming Passenger Card.

Australia's border authorities also operate SmartGate terminals at major airports, which use facial recognition technology linked to ePassports. Eligible travellers who use the SmartGate system may clear the airport more quickly than those going through standard passport control.

Visa holders are also required to notify the Department of Home Affairs of any changes in their personal circumstances, including updates to their contact details, passport information, relationship status, or the birth of a child.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng