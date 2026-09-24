Canada's national statistics agency has released the most popular baby names for 2025, with Noah topping the boys' list for the fifth year running

Charlotte displaced Olivia as the number one girl's name in 2025 in the North American country, ending a nine-year streak for Olivia

It is noteworthy that several shifts occurred in the boys' top 10, with Jack returning to the list and James dropping out in 2025

Canada's National Statistical Agency has released its ranking of the most popular baby names registered in the country in 2025, with Noah holding the top spot for boys and Charlotte claiming the number one position for girls.

Statistics Canada published the data on September 23, 2026, on X, covering birth registrations across the country for the previous year.

Canada publishes the top 10 most popular baby names for boys in 2025. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: FatCamera, Peterspiro

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Noah leads boys' names for fifth straight year

Noah extended its run at the top of the boys' rankings, making it five consecutive years as Canada's most popular male baby name. The name first entered the top 10 in 2005 and has not left since.

According to Statistics Canada's infographic, the full top 10 most popular baby names for boys in Canada in 2025 are:

1. Noah.

2. Theodore.

3. Liam.

4. Leo.

5. William.

6. Oliver.

7. Jack.

8. Benjamin.

9. Thomas.

10. Lucas.

There were notable movements within the list compared to 2024. Theodore and Thomas both climbed in popularity, while James fell out of the top 10 altogether.

Lucas also slipped somewhat in the rankings. Jack, which had been absent from the list for a year, returned in 2025.

Canada: Charlotte ends Olivia's nine-year reign

On the girls' side, Charlotte became the most popular name for the first time, displacing Olivia, which had held the top position for nine years. Charlotte has featured among the top three girl names since 2015, while Olivia has been in that group since 2007.

Another change in the girls' rankings saw Nora enter the top 10 for the first time in 2025, replacing Ava. Ava had been a consistent presence in the top 10 since 2005, with the exception of 2023.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman had disclosed how much she paid to give birth in Canada as a permanent resident.

How to travel to Canada and give birth there

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how to travel to Canada and give birth there.

In a TikTok post made using the handle, @thriveincanada, the lady said the first step is to find a doctor in Canada who would be ready to render the service.

Also, apart from finding a doctor, the pregnant woman may need to have health insurance if she does not already have one.

Source: Legit.ng