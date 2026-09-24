Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has announced updated Employment Pass salary thresholds that will take effect from January 2027

The new minimums apply to all sectors, with financial services workers facing a higher salary bar than those in other industries

Salaries increase progressively with age from 23, reaching over $12,700 per month for older financial services applicants

Singapore has raised the minimum salary required for foreigners to qualify for an Employment Pass (EP), with the updated thresholds set to kick in for new applications from 1 January 2027 and for renewals from 1 January 2028.

The announcement, published by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM), outlines two tiers of requirements by industry sector, with financial services professionals subject to a higher bar than workers in all other sectors.

Singapore mentions the salary requirement for foreigners seeking a work visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Singapore salary thresholds from 2027

Under the current rules, foreigners applying for an Employment Pass outside of the financial services sector must earn at least S$5,600 per month (N7,420,000), rising to S$10,700 (N14,177,500) for applicants aged 45 and above. From January 2027, those figures will increase to S$6,000 (N7,950,000) and S$11,500 (N15,237,500) respectively.

For those working in financial services, the current minimum stands at S$6,200 per month (N8,215,000), or up to S$11,800 (N15,635,000) for older applicants. The new thresholds will lift those figures to S$6,600 (N8,745,000) and S$12,700 (N16,827,500) for workers at the upper end of the age scale.

Across both sectors, salary requirements increase progressively with age starting at 23, meaning younger applicants face a lower floor while older workers must command significantly higher pay to remain eligible.

US: What salary means for foreign workers

The Employment Pass is Singapore's primary work visa for foreign professionals, managers, and executives. It is one of the most sought-after work permits in Southeast Asia, particularly among skilled workers from Nigeria, India, the Philippines, and across Africa who pursue careers in the city-state's finance, technology, and professional services industries.

The upward revision reflects Singapore's ongoing efforts to ensure that EP holders are genuinely skilled and earn salaries competitive with those of local professionals at equivalent levels. MOM has adjusted the EP salary benchmarks several times in recent years as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the quality of the foreign workforce.

Applicants must also meet a points-based complementarity assessment, known as the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), which evaluates factors such as qualifications, diversity, and skills in shortage, in addition to the salary threshold.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced 23 countries whose citizens are allowed faster immigration clearance at any American airport.

Ireland increases annual salary requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland published the new salary threshold for foreigners seeking a General Employment Permit, which has risen to €36,605 a year. The change is part of a wider roadmap that will gradually raise pay requirements across employment permit categories.

The update could affect thousands of people hoping to relocate to Ireland for work, especially as very low salary thresholds in the agri-food and healthcare sectors face a phased removal. The country has also listed nations eligible for visa-free visits of up to 90 days — but no African country made the list.

Source: Legit.ng