The National Identity Management Commission rejected viral social media claims that Nigeria's NIN database had been hacked

NIMC said the circulating video was first shared in 2024 and had already been debunked at that time

The commission pointed to its newly launched NINAuth service as part of its efforts to tighten data security for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has denied that Nigeria's National Identification Number (NIN) database was breached, dismissing social media reports to that effect as false.

Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, issued the denial in a statement posted on the commission's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, September 24. He said the video spreading across social media was not new footage but a recycled clip from 2024 that the commission had already addressed and disclaimed at the time.

NIMC denies social media reports alleging that Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) database was breached. Photo credit: @nimc_ng

Source: Twitter

NIMC debunks viral NIN data breach claims

The statement read:

"The Commission National Identity Database (NIDB) has not been breached or compromised at any point."

NIMC stated that it operates a multi-layered security infrastructure built to international standards and designed to protect the personal data of registered citizens and legal residents across Nigeria.

The commission expressed concern that unverified claims of this nature, if left unaddressed, could create unnecessary panic among members of the public who rely on the NIN system for essential services.

The statement added:

"NIMC urges the public to disregard the video's content and obtain information about the National Identity Management System only from NIMC's official channels."

NIMC highlights NINAuth as security upgrade

Beyond the denial, NIMC used the statement to draw attention to its recently launched NINAuth platform, a suite of web, mobile, and API-based verification tools aimed at improving how identity data is accessed and shared.

Under the NINAuth system, a NIN holder must give explicit consent before any of their personal data can be released for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes or other verification purposes. NIMC said this means individuals can verify their identity for services such as SIM registration, passport processing, immigration checks, tax filings, and financial transactions without exposing their raw NIN or personal details unnecessarily.

The commission said:

"With NINAuth, individuals can securely verify their identity for services such as SIM registration, immigration and passport processing, tax filings, and financial transactions—without unnecessarily exposing their raw NIN or personal data."

NIMC stated that NINAuth forms part of its broader effort to comply with the NIMC Act 2026 and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, both of which set out requirements for the fair, lawful, and transparent handling of personal data.

The commission said it would continue working alongside the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other relevant security agencies to strengthen its systems and counter the spread of misinformation about the national identity database.

Read NIMC's full statement below via X:

Read more on NIN

Number of Nigerians registered on NIN

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC disclosed that 127 million Nigerians enrolled in the NIN database as of December 2025.

Lagos state led nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents.

Enrolment figures showed near-equal distribution between northern and southern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng