Nollywood actress Mosun Filani sparked conversation after sharing her views on marriage and career priorities

The actress also addressed long-standing claims about her being a second wife, setting the record straight about her marriage

Mosun Filani opened up about why she stepped away from Nollywood for years and revealed she is now ready to return to acting

Veteran Nollywood actress Mosun Filani has taken a firm stance on the balance between career and family, asserting that women who place work above their homes will ultimately find themselves out of their marriages.

The actress shared these thoughts during a recent interview with BBC News Yoruba shared on Wednesday, September 23, where she reflected on how her life changed significantly after she got married.

Nollywood actress Mosun Filani addresses speculations about her marriage. Credit: ayabaoduoye

Source: Instagram

She recalled that before marriage, she could disappear into work for months without consequence, but taking on the role of a wife and mother meant she had to rethink those habits entirely. In her view, sacrifice is non-negotiable for a woman who wants to keep her home intact.

"If you are a woman who prioritises work over family, you will leave your husband's house eventually," she said.

Mosun Filani responds to second wife claims

The actress also took the opportunity to address persistent speculation that she married into a polygamous situation. While making it clear she holds no judgement towards women in such arrangements, she maintained that the claim simply does not apply to her own marriage.

"My husband may have been married once, but I didn't meet anyone when I married him," she stated.

Why she left Nollywood and her plans to return

Mosun also opened up about her prolonged absence from the entertainment industry, explaining that the demands of acting, particularly the frequent travel it requires, were not compatible with her responsibilities at home during that period. She chose to step back deliberately so she could focus on raising her children and maintaining her household.

Mosun Filani opens up about her temporary exit from Nollywood. Credit: mosunfilani

Source: Instagram

However, the actress confirmed that she is ready to reclaim her place in front of the camera, noting that her children have reached a stage where she feels comfortable pursuing her career again.

The video of Mosun Filani speaking about her marriage and exit from Nollywood is below:

Reactions to Mosun Filani's comments

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with warm reactions to her candid interview on Instagram.

@officialadeshewaomoalaade wrote:

"When understands what marriage means "

@_kehindeadegboyega1 commented:

"It been a long time. Nice talk don't mind anyone just keep your home the way it should be."

@walim_global shared:

"One of my favourite actors. How many of you watched Iku Ewa by @ayabaoduoye? I can't wait to see her next project."

@_l4k3rz said:

"Many of us grew up with a crush on her, she was our favourite. Her beauty and soft-spoken manner captivated us."

@bolakally199 wrote:

"My day1 crush, i can't wait to see you on the screen again."

@ashady_suzzy added:

"I love her so much ❤️😍 my junior brother use to call her his wife then."

Mosun Filani responds to Baraka

Legit.ng reported that Mosun Filani responded after fellow actor Baraka publicly described her as "very rude" and accused her of carrying herself with excessive pride.

She addressed the controversy through a post on her Instagram page on Saturday, July 11.

She made it clear that while people are free to have opinions about her, she would not let those opinions define who she is.

Source: Legit.ng