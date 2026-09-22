New Zealand announced the list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Limited Visa

The visa allows eligible nationals to work in New Zealand's horticulture and viticulture industries for a limited period

New Zealand also specified the maximum length of stay permitted under the seasonal work visa arrangement

New Zealand has released the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Limited Visa, a short-term work permit tied to the country's horticulture and viticulture sectors.

According to New Zealand's official guidance, the visa allows holders to enter the country briefly to work in farming and wine-growing industries.

New Zealand states 13 countries whose citizens qualify for seasonal work visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The New Zealand Herald/Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand seasonal work visa

The government states: "On the Recognised Seasonal Employer Limited Visa, you can come to New Zealand for a short time to work in our horticulture and viticulture industries."

On the question of duration, the government is clear: holders are permitted to remain for:

"normally a maximum of 7 months in any 11-month period."

This means the visa does not allow for year-round residency and is strictly designed for seasonal agricultural labour.

Full list of countries eligible

New Zealand confirmed that only citizens from the following 13 countries qualify for the RSE Limited Visa:

1. The Federated States of Micronesia

2. Fiji 3. Kiribati

4. Nauru

5. Palau

6. Papua New Guinea

7. The Republic of the Marshall Islands

8. Samoa

9. The Solomon Islands

10. Timor-Leste

11. Tonga

12. Tuvalu

13. Vanuatu

All 13 eligible nations are Pacific Island countries, reflecting New Zealand's longstanding labour agreements with its Pacific neighbours. Citizens from outside this list, including those from African, Asian, and European nations, do not qualify under this particular visa pathway.

Romania launches new work visa for countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Romania had launched the D/AM1 work visa for highly qualified foreign workers who will be employed in the country for at least six months.

The visa covers professionals such as IT specialists, engineers, economists, and managers, but only citizens of Moldova, Ukraine, and Serbia are currently eligible to apply.

Source: Legit.ng