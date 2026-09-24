The UAE published the full list of documents required to obtain a medical treatment visa, covering both patients and their companions

Applicants from Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq face an additional document requirement not demanded of other nationalities

The UAE outlined multiple fee categories for the visa, with costs ranging from 20 AED to 2,000 AED depending on the type of application

The United Arab Emirates has published the requirements for obtaining a medical treatment visa, listing seven documents applicants must submit alongside a full breakdown of applicable service fees.

The guidance covers both patients travelling to the UAE for medical care and the companions accompanying them, with each category carrying its own documentation obligations.

UAE medical treatment visa applicants must submit seven required documents and pay applicable service fees before approval. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: UGC

Documents required for a UAE medical treatment visa

According to UAE, applicants must present a valid passport and a personal photograph. A medical report is compulsory, along with a letter from the healthcare facility in the UAE stating the purpose of the visit. Travellers must also provide proof of an onward travel ticket.

Companions applying alongside patients are required to submit a visa approval letter issued by the relevant health authority. Additionally, nationals of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq must include a copy of their personal identification document — a requirement that does not apply to applicants from other countries.

Fee breakdown for the Medical Visa

The UAE has set out seven distinct fee categories for the medical treatment visa. An application fee of 100 AED applies to all submissions. The visa issuance fee for a single-entry permit valid for one month stands at 100 AED, while a multiple-entry permit for the same period costs 200 AED.

Smart service fees are charged at 100 AED. Financial guarantee fees vary by entry type: single-entry applicants pay 1,000 AED, while those seeking a multiple-entry visa must pay 2,000 AED. A financial guarantee deposit fee of 20 AED is also applicable across applications.

The fees indicate that the total cost of obtaining a single-entry medical treatment visa, excluding the deposit fee, can reach at least 1,200 AED when all mandatory charges are combined.

Medical treatment visa rules in the UAE require a passport, medical report, healthcare facility letter, and travel documentation. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Required documents for residency visa in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has outlined the documents applicants must provide to obtain a residency visa through the visitor or non-employment route, covering several categories of eligible individuals.

Source: Legit.ng