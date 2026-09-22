Germany's official job portal shared guidance on how foreigners can structure their CVs to meet German workplace standards

The guide outlines what belongs in a German CV, including personal data, work experience, education, language skills, and unique interests

Applicants are also advised on how to write a compelling cover letter that sets them apart from other candidates

Germany has released practical guidance to help foreigners navigate the country's job application process, covering everything from writing a strong cover letter to what German employers typically expect in a curriculum vitae.

The advice, published on the country's official Make it in Germany portal, walks prospective applicants through the standard format German companies use.

Germany shares CV and cover letter tips for foreigners seeking jobs in country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Most employers expect applications to be submitted as a PDF file via email or uploaded directly to a company's career website. Sending physical applications by post is now largely uncommon, though job advertisements may sometimes specify exactly what documents are required and how they should be sent.

How to write cover letter for German employers

The cover letter is the first opportunity to make an impression on a prospective employer.

Germany's guidance urges applicants to use the letter to introduce themselves clearly, explain why they are drawn to the specific role, and highlight personal strengths with concrete examples drawn from past work experience.

Generic letters are unlikely to stand out. Applicants are encouraged to articulate what makes them a particularly good fit for the position and to explain their interest in working for that specific company, rather than just for any employer in the field.

What German CVs should include

In Germany, a CV is typically laid out in a table format and is expected to give a structured overview of an applicant's personal background and professional history.

Unlike in some other countries, including a professional photo in a CV is common practice in Germany, though this can vary considerably depending on the industry.

The recommended sections for a German CV are as follows:

Personal data: Full name, address, and contact information.

Work experience: Listed in reverse chronological order, starting with the most recent position, including the names of employers, job titles, and key responsibilities.

Education: School, vocational training, university studies, and further qualifications, also listed in reverse chronological order, with institutions, courses, and final grades included.

Language skills: Languages spoken and proficiency levels, using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) as a guide, for example listing "English: C1".

Unique skills and interests: Relevant computer skills, social or political involvement, or personal interests that relate to the role

The guidance reflects Germany's structured approach to recruitment and offers a useful starting point for any foreigner hoping to compete effectively in the German job market.

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The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng