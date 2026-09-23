Kira Taiwo, daughter of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, announced a 40-day prayer gathering on Instagram

The prayer session is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, at a pavilion in Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State, starting at 12 noon

The event marks 40 days since Ogogo's passing, held in line with Islamic tradition to honour the veteran actor's memory

The daughter of late Yoruba film icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has called on family, friends, and well-wishers to gather for a 40-day prayer in his honour.

Kira Taiwo made the announcement on Wednesday via Instagram, sharing an invitation poster that bore a portrait of her late father alongside the inscription:

Ogogo’s family set to hold 40-day prayer in honour of late actor. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

"You are invited to the 40 days prayer for Alh. Al-Hassan Babatunde Taiwo 'Ogogo.'"

The prayer session is fixed for Friday, October 2, 2026, beginning at 12 noon at the Asade Agunloye Pavilion Ground in Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State — the same town where the veteran actor was laid to rest.

Ogogo's burial and legacy

Ogogo was buried on August 24, 2026, a day after his death at the age of 66. His passing marked the end of a career that stretched across more than four decades in the Yoruba film industry, earning him a place among the most celebrated actors in Nigerian cinema.

The 40-day prayer gathering follows Islamic tradition and is expected to draw the actor's family members, close friends, colleagues from the entertainment industry, and associates who wish to continue celebrating his life and legacy.

Fans pen tribute to Ogogo as family shares plans for 40-day prayer. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's aide opened up about how the actor’s cancer was eventually discovered.

Ogogo's family's announcement about the 40-day prayer is below:

Fans mourn Ogogo

The announcement stirred an outpouring of emotion on Instagram, with many fans struggling to believe that 40 days had already passed since his death.

@aroraheemot wrote:

"Almighty Allah will forever ease his affairs and have mercy on us too🤲🏾❤️"

@grow_withdees commented:

"Oga o oti ya pe 40days I remember him everyday rest on sir"

@eraofageless shared:

"40days just like yesterday, may your soul continue to rest in peace sir"

@ife_oluwa.01 said:

"So it's up to 40 days already.... Keep resting in power Legend 🕊️"

@omowunmifatimoh990gmail.com4 wrote:

"hummmm just like yesterday 40 days May Almighty allah grant him Al-janas fridaous"

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng