Marketers have ordered nationwide inspection of fuel pumps after government warns filling stations over alleged under-dispensing

Faulty meters could short-change motorists or cause retailers' losses, prompting emergency compliance measures and regulatory scrutiny

Motorists urged to monitor pump readings, request receipts and compare dispensed quantities with their vehicles’ fuel tank capacities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has ordered its members nationwide to immediately inspect their fuel dispensing meters following a warning from the Federal Government over alleged under-dispensing of petroleum products.

The directive follows a warning by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that filling stations found short-changing motorists risk severe sanctions, including the withdrawal of their operating licences.

FG sends a warning to filling stations as marketers begin nationwide pump checks. Credit: Peterev

Source: Getty Images

PETROAN National President Billy Gillis-Harry disclosed the directive on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television's The Morning Brief, saying the association had begun taking steps to ensure motorists receive the exact quantity of fuel they purchase.

Marketers hold emergency meeting over faulty pumps

Gillis-Harry revealed that PETROAN convened an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council on Tuesday following concerns raised by the petroleum regulator.

The meeting, which lasted until approximately 10 p.m., resulted in an immediate directive to members across the country to inspect their dispensing equipment and correct any irregularities.

According to him, the association has circulated instructions to its members, emphasising the importance of accurate measurement and compliance with regulatory standards.

He explained that dispensing equipment could develop faults after prolonged use, potentially resulting in customers receiving less fuel than they paid for.

Such faults could also work against retailers, with malfunctioning pumps sometimes dispensing more fuel than the quantity purchased.

Gillis-Harry recalled experiencing financial losses in his own retail business after a faulty meter dispensed excess fuel to customers.

He maintained that PETROAN members were committed to ensuring that every litre purchased by motorists was accurately dispensed.

FG threatens sanctions against erring filling stations

The nationwide inspection follows the NMDPRA's warning that petroleum retailers caught manipulating dispensing pumps or selling less fuel than customers purchase could face regulatory sanctions.

The regulator has threatened to withdraw the operating licences of filling stations found violating dispensing standards.

Gillis-Harry said PETROAN had taken the warning seriously and had already begun engaging its members to identify and address possible equipment faults.

He also highlighted the association's collaboration with the Weights and Measures Division of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the NMDPRA.

Both agencies play important roles in monitoring dispensing equipment and ensuring compliance with measurement standards.

Motorists advised to check fuel meters

Meanwhile, Gillis-Harry has urged motorists to remain vigilant when purchasing petrol and other petroleum products.

He advised customers to monitor dispensing meters throughout transactions, request receipts and familiarise themselves with their vehicles' fuel tank capacities.

Tough times for pump fraudsters as FG begins inspection, PETROAN takes action. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to him, comparing the quantity displayed on a pump with the vehicle's tank capacity could help motorists identify possible discrepancies.

The PETROAN president added that filling station attendants should encourage customers to check meter readings before and after dispensing.

The regulator has also directed other major petroleum marketers' associations to inform their members of the new requirements and support nationwide compliance, according to a Punch report.

NMDPRA uncovers under-dispensing in filling stations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has uncovered cases of alleged fuel under-dispensing, warning that affected stations could lose their operating licences.

The regulator described the practice, known as under-dispensing, as a serious violation of consumers’ rights and said it would step up inspections and enforcement nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng