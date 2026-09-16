Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot has released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas

Applicants must meet the occupation requirements and community criteria to qualify for the Canadian permanent residence pathway

Canada has published a list of 26 priority occupations under its Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP), a federal economic immigration programme designed to attract skilled foreign workers to rural and remote communities across the country.

The RCIP offers permanent residence to eligible applicants who commit to living and working long-term in participating rural communities. The release of the priority occupation list provides a clearer picture of which professionals are most in demand under the scheme.

Canada names priority occupations for the Rural Community Immigration Pilot. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which occupations made RCIP priority list

The 26 roles span several key sectors. Below are the priority occupations for Canada's Rural Permanent Residence (RCIP):

Registered Nurses Licensed Practical Nurses Dental Assistants Pharmacy Assistants Nurse Aides Home Support Workers and Caregivers Social and Community Service Workers Early Childhood Educators Software Developers and Programmers Civil Engineers Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Network and Web Technicians Financial Auditors and Accountants Financial Advisors Accounting Technicians and Bookkeepers Electricians Plumbers Welders Machinists Automotive Service Technicians Aircraft Mechanics Construction Millwrights Industrial Mechanics Construction Trade Helpers and Labourers Shippers and Receivers Production Line Workers

How to qualify for Canada's RCIP

To be considered under the RCIP, applicants must hold a valid job offer in one of the eligible occupations from an employer based in a participating rural community. Meeting the community-specific criteria is also a requirement, meaning applicants must demonstrate a genuine intention to settle in the area long-term rather than using the rural pathway as a stepping stone to a larger city.

Further details on eligibility requirements and participating communities are available through the New Brunswick Rural Community Immigration Pilot official eligibility page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced 36 countries whose citizens can apply for its International Experience Canada.

Canada Open Work Permit: Qualified people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada published a list of 15 categories of people who can apply for an open work permit without a job offer. The list includes students, graduates, family members, refugees, asylum claimants and people facing workplace abuse or other crises.

For many foreigners, the permit could open the door to work with almost any employer in Canada without the restrictions of a job-specific permit. But most applicants must already be inside Canada and meet strict conditions before they can apply.

Source: Legit.ng