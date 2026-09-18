Ibrahim Mogbolahan Zubair, a lawyer with a focus on Maritime and International Trade Law, visited the Dangote Petroleum Refinery at the Lekki Free Zone

Zubair described witnessing a circular economy in action, where the byproduct of one process is immediately captured and used to power another

He released pictures from the visit and highlighted key facilities inside the refinery, including what is reportedly the world's largest single train crude distillation column

Ibrahim Mogbolahan Zubair, a Nigerian lawyer developing a focus in Maritime and International Trade Law, has shared a detailed account of his visit to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery at the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, describing the experience as one that left a lasting impression.

Writing on LinkedIn, Zubair said he did not simply tour a refinery but instead observed an entire operational ecosystem functioning at a remarkable level of efficiency.

A lawyer shares his experience after visiting Dangote Refinery. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Ibrahim Mogbolahan Zubair

Source: UGC

Circular economy in action at Dangote Refinery

What struck Zubair most was the facility's approach to resources. He noted that nothing goes to waste inside the refinery, as the output from one machine becomes the input for another, creating what he described as a circular economy playing out in real time.

He also highlighted three standout features of the facility. First, the Crude Distillation Unit, which he described as the world's largest single-train crude distillation column.

Second, a state-of-the-art laboratory housing more than 10 different departments.

Third, the Main Control Room, a large, high-tech hub used to monitor the refinery's operations and connected sub-facilities. He added that the refinery is actively expanding its production capacity.

Zubair credited engineer Nzubechukwu Iluno for making the visit possible, describing it as a meaningful learning experience.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery: Reactions to Zubair's post

The post drew responses from colleagues and connections, including the engineer who facilitated the visit.

Aisha Alausa said:

"Wow, nice outing. I wish you many more wins."

Nzubechukwu Iluno said:

"You are welcome Ibrahim. I am glad you grabbed enough during your visit. Top of the weekend!"

Sulyman Ibrahim said:

"This is impressive."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an entrepreneur who visited Dangote Oil Refinery in Lagos for the first time had shared his excitement.

Chemical engineer speaks after visiting Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a chemical engineer from South Africa had shared her experience after visiting Dangote Refinery.

Nelisiwe, who holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Johannesburg, shared pictures she took at the refinery.

Nelisiwe, in a LinkedIn post on July 2, 2026, disclosed that her visit to Dangote Refinery was part of her Field Operating Services (FOS) development journey.

Source: Legit.ng