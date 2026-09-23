The UK government has published official guidance naming 6 non-armed forces categories of people who are exempt from standard immigration control

The list includes diplomats and employees of international organisations posted or visiting the UK

The guidance also covers qualifying family members of those in the listed categories, extending the exemption beyond the individuals themselves

The United Kingdom government has released official guidance detailing the categories of foreign nationals who are not subject to standard immigration controls upon entry to the country.

The guidance outlined six main non-armed forces categories of people who qualify for exemption, along with their qualifying family members.

The UK names the kinds of foreigners that are exempt from immigration control. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for UK immigration exemption

According to the official guidance, the six categories are:

1. People posted to diplomatic missions in the UK

2. Consular officers and employees based in the UK

3. Sovereigns and heads of state

4. Members of governments

5. People attending an international conference

6. Employees of international organisations

The exemptions reflect longstanding international conventions governing the movement and status of diplomatic and official personnel, ensuring that foreign officials and their dependants can carry out their roles without being subject to routine immigration checks applied to the general public.

The United Kingdom: What the guidance covers

Beyond the six primary categories, the guidance also extends protections to qualifying family members of those who fall within any of the listed groups. This means that spouses, children, and other recognised dependants of exempt individuals may also be covered under the same provisions, depending on their circumstances.

The publication serves as a formal reference point for border officials, immigration practitioners, and foreign nationals seeking clarity on their status upon entering Britain.

Read the full UK government guidance on exemptions to immigration controls.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom released the full list of 91 occupations that are eligible for a Scale-Up Visas.

UK: Nationalities that can enter with DVA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK announced the Diplomatic Visa Arrangement and the six countries whose citizens can enter Britain on diplomatic passports and stay for up to six months. The list includes China, India, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey and Vietnam.

South Africa is the only sub-Saharan African country on the list, with no West or East African nation included. But the arrangement does not cover ordinary passport holders, who must still follow the UK’s regular visa rules.

Source: Legit.ng