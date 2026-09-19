The UK government published eligibility requirements for its Registered Traveller membership scheme, which allows faster border clearance on arrival

Only one African country appears on the UK's official list of eligible passport holders for the scheme, and it applies in 2026

It is noteworthy that applicants must also meet additional visit or visa requirements before they can apply for membership

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that only one African country qualifies for its Registered Traveller membership scheme, a programme that allows eligible passport holders to clear the UK border more quickly on arrival.

The eligibility criteria, published on the UK government's official website, set out the conditions a traveller must meet before applying for membership.

UK names the African country whose citizens qualify for faster border clearance. Photo credit: WPA Pool

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Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold a passport from a country listed as eligible under the scheme.

Beyond holding a qualifying passport, applicants must satisfy one of two additional requirements: either hold an eligible UK visa if they need one to visit the country, or have entered the UK at least four times in the last 24 months without requiring a visa.

The government specifies that a qualifying visit means entering the UK from another country; transit through the UK en route to a third destination does not count.

UK: Only African country on the list

Of the entire African continent, the UK scheme recognises only one eligible passport: Seychelles. No other African country appears on the list of qualifying nationalities for the Registered Traveller programme.

Seychelles is an island nation in the Indian Ocean and is one of the few African countries whose citizens can travel to the UK without a visa, which likely contributes to its inclusion on the list.

The Registered Traveller scheme is designed to speed up entry at the UK border for frequent travellers from select countries, allowing members to use the ePassport gates or the UK and EU queue rather than the standard queue for overseas visitors.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published more than 25 visa routes available to foreign nationals.

UK requirements for visa applicants with large deposits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released new requirements for visa applicants with large deposits.

The announcement was made on Friday, September 11, as part of updated guidance for international students applying for a UK Student visa.

The government said applicants whose accounts contain large or unexplained funds may need to submit a cover letter alongside their application.

Source: Legit.ng