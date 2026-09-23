The National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria suspended a nationwide strike that was set to begin on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

NUEOTDN President Ilias Aperun said interventions by President Bola Tinubu and the DSS triggered fresh talks with stakeholders

The union directed its members to resume normal operations and said updates would follow as negotiations continue

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria (NUEOTDN) has suspended its planned nationwide strike following the federal government's intervention in the dispute between the union and stakeholders in the edible oil sector.

NUEOTDN President Ilias Aperun announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, a day before the planned industrial action was due to begin.

Edible oil tanker drivers have suspended their planned strike Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Aperun said interventions by President Bola Tinubu and the Department of State Services (DSS) had opened a channel for discussions with stakeholders, prompting the union to suspend preparations for the strike.

FG talks prompt suspension

The union directed its members and relevant stakeholders to halt preparations for the strike and continue normal operations while discussions facilitated by the government continue.

Aperun said the decision took into account the importance of maintaining the edible oil supply chain and avoiding disruptions to businesses and consumers, the Sun reports.

He said negotiations involving the parties concerned were already underway, adding that the union was willing to work towards a resolution that would protect the interests of its members without affecting the availability of edible oil across the country.

Aperun urged stakeholders in the sector to support the negotiation process, saying continued dialogue was necessary to address the issues that led to the planned industrial action.

The planned strike could have affected the movement and distribution of edible oil across the country. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Union calls for calm

NAN reports that the NUEOTDN president also appealed to members to remain calm and await further developments from the negotiations.

The union thanked the Federal Government for its intervention and said it would continue to monitor the discussions.

Aperun said further information would be communicated to members as the negotiations progress.

The planned strike, if it had gone ahead on September 23, could have affected the transportation and distribution of edible oil across Nigeria.

6 oil marketers secure approval to import petrol into Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that six Nigerian oil marketers have received regulatory clearance to import a combined 830,000 metric tonnes of petrol in the fourth quarter of 2026, even as domestic refineries continue to expand their share of the country's fuel supply.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) issued the approvals on September 18, 2026, to Matrix Energy, AA Rano, AYM Shafa, NIPCO, Pinnacle Oil and Bono Energy.

The six companies have received import approvals from the NMDPRA at several points during the year.

Their combined allocation stood at 180,000 metric tonnes in the first quarter, before rising sharply to 720,000 tonnes in the second quarter.

The latest fourth-quarter approval brings the total authorised volume for these companies.

Source: Legit.ng