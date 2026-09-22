President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly and weighed in on the prospect of a deal with Iran

Trump linked the timing of a potential agreement to the outcome of the November 3 midterm elections

The US president also raised the possibility of military action against Iran if negotiations fail to produce results

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he expected the United States to reach a deal with Iran, but only after the midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said he believed Iran was holding back from negotiations until it saw how he performed at the polls.

Trump Says US Will Make a Deal With Iran After Midterm Elections

Source: Getty Images

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," he said.

Trump raises threat of military action

Beyond the prospect of a diplomatic agreement, Trump also addressed what he described as a stark choice facing the United States if Iran refuses to come to the table. He told the General Assembly that he had to weigh whether to "annihilate" Iran should it fail to reach a deal to end the conflict in the Middle East.

"Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?" Trump said, framing the question as one of the most consequential decisions before his administration.

The remarks drew attention for the sharpness of the language Trump used before one of the world's most prominent diplomatic forums, where leaders typically call for measured and multilateral approaches to resolving international disputes.

Deal tied to election outcome

Trump's comments suggested that Iran was watching American domestic politics closely before committing to any agreement. By tying the timeline of a potential deal to the midterm results, he signalled that the outcome of the November vote could shape the direction of US foreign policy towards Tehran in the months ahead.

The United Nations General Assembly in New York has served as a platform for Trump to address Iran directly in the past, and Tuesday's speech continued that pattern, combining an offer of diplomacy with the threat of severe consequences should talks fail.

Source: Legit.ng