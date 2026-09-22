A Nigerian forex trader and medical doctor who goes by @Drbills2026 has posted a clip showing a minibus driver prostrating to beg him after hitting his Lamborghini

The video showed the minibus driver and two other men on the ground apologising, while footage also captured the damaged rear of the luxury car

The incident, which the owner described simply as 'Korope happened to me today,' quickly went viral and sparked reactions from Nigerians online

A Nigerian forex trader and medical doctor identified as @Drbills202 on X found himself in an unwanted situation on September 20, 2026, when a minibus, known in Nigerian slang as a korope, collided with his Lamborghini and left visible damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The car owner shared a short video clip and a photograph of the incident on X with a brief but loaded caption: "Korope happened to me today."

A bus driver who hit a costly Lamborghini was seen prostrating and pleading with the vehicle's owner in a viral video. Photo credit: @Drbills2026

Source: Twitter

The clip showed the minibus driver alongside two other men lying flat on the ground in full prostration as they begged him to forgive the mishap.

A separate photo captured the bashed rear end of the Lamborghini, making the scale of the damage clear to viewers.

Minibus crash leaves Lamborghini damaged

The video quickly circulated across Nigerian social media timelines, drawing both sympathy and sharp humour from users who recognised all too well the chaos of Nigerian road traffic.

The sight of grown men prostrating before a Lamborghini owner struck a chord, capturing in one image the collision of two very different worlds on the same Nigerian road.

The identity of the minibus driver and details of how the crash occurred were not shared in the post.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the viral korope incident

The post drew swift reactions from Nigerians who had plenty to say about road safety, traffic frustrations, and the hazards of owning an expensive car in Lagos.

@sire_sommy said:

"Just earn good money and live in Nigeria" Nobody is accounting for the millions of animals you'll have to live with. Sorry man."

@effizzzyy said:

"Korope jam Urus ke 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@TASKORA8 said:

"If Keke man jam my car omo he go fix am back those guys don't have patience at all. As i dey come back this night na so one scratch person car on top holdup wey full everywhere he wan bypass him papa enter gbese."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Lamborghini involved in Diogo Jota's fatal crash was previously recalled over safety issues.

Super Eagles star survives accident involving Lamborghini

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Super Eagles star had survived an accident involving a Lamborghini.

It was gathered that the incident involved his Lamborghini near Bracciano, Italy.

Reports in Italy claimed that the Super Eagles midfielder was saved by his teammate Tijjani Noslin, who rushed to his aid at the accident scene.

Source: Legit.ng