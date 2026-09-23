Finland's immigration authority published the requirements foreign parents must meet to obtain a residence permit based on their child's status in the country

The child must be under 18, unmarried, and already hold a valid Finnish residence permit before a parent can apply

Applicants must provide legalised guardianship documents and prove their income meets Finland's financial requirements

Finland's Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) has outlined the specific conditions that foreign parents must satisfy before they can qualify for a residence permit based on their child's residence in the country.

The requirements apply to parents whose minor child already holds a Finnish residence permit and who wish to join that child in Finland.

Finland lists 4 conditions for foreign parents of child residents to get permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for parents to get Finnish resident permit

1. Child's age

For a parent's application to be considered, the child in Finland must be under 18 years of age and must not be married.

2. Child's status

The child must also already hold a valid residence permit in the country. Without these conditions being met, the parent's application cannot proceed.

3. Proof of relationship

Beyond the child's status, the parent must be able to demonstrate legal guardianship through reliable documentation. Biological parents are required to present a birth certificate showing their relationship to the child. Adoptive parents must submit proof of adoption, while foster parents need an official document from an authority confirming their guardianship, as well as evidence showing that they were actively responsible for the child's care before the child arrived in Finland.

Documents issued outside the Nordic countries or European Union member states must be legalised before they can be accepted.

4. Income requirement

Finland also applies an income requirement to these applications. The parent must be able to show that their finances are sufficient, typically through evidence of employment income or earnings from business activity. Income drawn from social assistance, labour market subsidies, basic unemployment allowance, or general social security benefits does not count towards meeting this requirement. Migri notes that from 1 May 2026, the general social security benefit paid by Kela replaces the labour market subsidy and basic unemployment allowance.

Documents for application of Finnish resident permit

In terms of paperwork, applicants must submit a valid passport from their country of nationality, a recent passport photograph taken within the last six months, and colour copies of all relevant passport pages.

Additional documents include the child's birth certificate showing parental information, a custody document relating to the child in Finland, and a completed supplement form designated for guardians, which must be signed by the child living in Finland. Applicants must also show proof that they are lawfully present in the country where they are submitting the application.

Those who are already inside Finland and are applying for their first residence permit must additionally fill out form MP_1.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng