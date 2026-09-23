Primelane launched a premium ride-hailing service in Lagos, targeting corporate executives, expatriates and frequent travellers

The company set strict driver and vehicle requirements, including background checks and chauffeur-standard training for all operators

Primelane is also pitching structured transport solutions to businesses, hotels and concierge firms across Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A new ride-hailing company, Primelane, has entered the Lagos transportation market with a premium chauffeur-led service aimed at high-end individual and corporate customers.

The company announced the launch in Lagos, saying it would offer on-demand rides across the city and scheduled transfers to and from Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

New ride-hailing company Primelane has entered Lagos with a chauffeur-led service for individual and corporate customers. Photo: adae

Source: Getty Images

Primelane said it is positioning itself for customers whose mobility needs go beyond basic point-to-point travel, including senior corporate executives, expatriates, international business visitors and frequent travellers who expect a consistent service standard.

Primelane sets driver and vehicle requirements

To deliver on that promise, Primelane said every driver on its platform must pass vetting and background checks and complete chauffeur-standard training before they can accept any bookings.

All vehicles must be 2014 models or newer and must meet the company's ongoing maintenance standards, Punch reports.

A Primelane representative described the gap the company is trying to fill:

“Lagos has built industries, careers, and ambitions that stand alongside anything in the world. The one area that has not kept pace is how the people driving all of that actually move through the city. That is what Primelane is here to address.”

The company said the combination of trained chauffeurs and vetted vehicles is designed to give customers a predictable, quality experience each time they book a ride.

Corporate and hospitality market in focus

Beyond individual passengers, Primelane is also launching a dedicated corporate service, allowing organisations to arrange and track transportation for senior staff through a single structured platform.

Hotels and concierge businesses form another key segment of Primelane's target market, particularly for airport transfers and ground transport for international visitors arriving in Lagos.

The company said it covers major business districts on both Lagos Island and the Mainland.

A new player has entered Lagos’ ride-hailing market, with Primelane focusing on premium chauffeur-led services. Photo": adas

Source: Getty Images

Seven ride-hailing companies competing

The Nation reports that despiti Uber’s exit from Nigeria there are severa ride-hailing service that Primelane would be planning to win over their customers.

The ride-hailing platforms include Bolt, inDrive, Rida, LagRide, GeraRide, Shuttlers and Oga Taxi. These companies already offer different mobility options across Nigerian cities.

While Bolt and inDrive provide services similar to Uber, Rida offers flexible pricing, LagRide operates a dedicated Lagos fleet, GeraRide combines rides with delivery, while Shuttlers focuses on scheduled shared transport. Oga Taxi is another local option in the market.

inDrive speaks on operations in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ride-hailing company inDrive has said it will continue to operate and invest in Nigeria following Uber's exit from the market, even as a drivers' union warned that staying in the country means little without concrete improvements for workers.

InDrive Country Director for Nigeria noted that Nigeria remains a strategic market for the company and that its user base continues to grow.

The company currently runs services in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Ibadan, Owerri, and Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng