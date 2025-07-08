Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Jota passed away following a car accident last Thursday, July 3

The Lamborghini Huracan lost control and caught fire after reportedly suffering a tire blowout on the A-52 motorway

All attention has been shifted to the luxury car, which had multiple safety recalls over the years

The football community is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of Portuguese star Diogo Jota, who died alongside his brother Andre Silva in a tragic car crash in Spain on July 3.

The siblings were driving in a green Lamborghini at the time, with the Premier League preparing to catch a ferry to England later that morning to resume pre-season training.

General view of the crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan in Spain. Photo by: Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

Their car reportedly veered off the road due to a burst tyre while trying to overtake another car along the A-52 motorway near the northern Spanish town of Cernadilla.

Both players have been buried at a church cemetery in their hometown of Gondomar, and had their former teammates (country and club), including football managers as well as club presidents in attendance.

Cause of Jota's accident

According to initial reports from Spanish authorities, the crash took place at approximately 12:40 am along the A-52 motorway, around 70 miles west of Valladolid, per MARCA.

The Lamborghini, which Jota was driving, was overtaking another vehicle when one of its tyres suddenly blew out.

This critical failure caused the car to lose balance, spin out of control, and exit the road at high speed before colliding with roadside barriers and immediately bursting into flames.

Before the arrival of the emergency services, including firefighters and the Civil Guard, Diogo Jota (28) and Silva (26) had succumbed to a combination of impact injuries and the resulting fire.

Forensics have confirmed that the corpses recovered from the scene were those of the footballers, and there is an ongoing investigation into an incident of a speeding accident, per Sky Sports.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is being displayed at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 on June 23rd in Chichester, England. Photo by: Martyn Lucy.

Source: Getty Images

Reasons the Lamborghini Huracan was previously recalled

The Lamborghini Huracan has faced recalls over the years for various lapses observed by users and experts.

According to The Sun, makers of the supercar, which costs £250k, admitted that a crash protection bracket essential to the front structural member might have been installed wrongly.

Last year, Lamborghini recalled 39 Huracán Evo Spyder units in the U.S. due to a crash protection bracket built between November 20, 2023, and July 26, 2024.

The defect led to the blocking of production and inspection of affected cars after being discovered by a factory worker, per autoevolution.com.

The company had advised dealers to inspect and fix problems observed at no charge.

Jota's widow breaks down into tears

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new video from the funeral of Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has surfaced, capturing an intensely emotional moment as his wife, Rute Cardoso, broke down in tears.

The clip, which has now gone viral, shows Rute placing her head gently on Jota’s coffin while being supported by Portugal international Ruben Neves, who helped carry the casket.

Rute Cardoso and Diogo Jota had been together since high school.

