The Nigeria Police Trust Fund committed to strengthening police capacity ahead of upcoming elections at a retreat in Owerri

NPTF Executive Secretary Mohammed Seidu outlined three critical areas the fund would address to support the Force

Senior police officers at the retreat were urged to uphold professionalism and impartiality at polling units

Owerri, Imo state - The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has pledged to strengthen the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force through direct interventions in training, equipment, and mobility, in preparation for future elections.

NPTF Executive Secretary Mohammed Seidu made the commitment during the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO 2026), held at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre in Owerri.

NPTF Executive Secretary Mohammed Seidu speaks at the CARSPO 2026 retreat in Owerri, Imo state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The retreat, themed "Developing a Nigeria Police Roadmap for Effective Management of Security During Elections," brought together senior officers to develop a coordinated, practical blueprint for managing election security across the country.

NPTF's Three Key Priorities

Delivering a goodwill address, Seidu said the Fund's role was clearly defined and tied directly to what police leadership had identified as its most pressing operational needs.

"Our role at the NPTF is clear: we must continue to support the Force in three critical areas- training, equipment, and mobility," he said, adding that procurement efforts would be matched to those needs.

He also stressed that strong operational planning alone would not be sufficient without the capacity to back it up, saying adequate resourcing was essential to guarantee peaceful elections.

Senior police officers attend the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers focused on strengthening election security in Nigeria. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Police Conduct and Public Confidence

Beyond logistics, Seidu drew a direct link between how officers behave at polling units and how much trust the public places in the electoral process. He noted that police deployed to polling stations represent the most visible face of election security, making their conduct a critical factor in voter confidence.

Command leaders were urged to hold their officers to strict standards of professionalism, impartiality, and legal compliance throughout any electoral deployment.

Seidu also called on senior officers to look beyond the immediate electoral cycle, arguing that capacity building must be sustained over the long term to permanently reinforce Nigeria's overall security architecture.

Source: Legit.ng