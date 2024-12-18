Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was, on Saturday, involved in a ghastly motor accident near Bracciano, Italy

The Nigerian international was reportedly saved by his teammate Tijjani Noslin, who rushed to his aid at the scene

Police operatives have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident involving the player's Lamborghini

Nigerian international Fisayo Dele-Bashiru escaped injuries after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

It was gathered that the incident involved his Lamborghini on Saturday evening near Bracciano, Italy.

Reports in Italy claimed that the Super Eagles midfielder was saved by his teammate Tijjani Noslin, who rushed to his aid at the accident scene.

Fisayo Dele-Bashitu was involved in a motor accident in Italy. Photo: Ivan Romano.

Source: Getty Images

The Dutchman safely took the Nigerian star to his home, and security officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the car crash, Afrik-Foot reports.

Dele-Bashiru moved to Italian club Lazio this summer after an impressive stint with Dele-Bashiru Turkish outfit Hatayspor in the Super Lig.

Since he arrived in Italy, the midfielder has struggled in the Serie A, but he remains a top performer for the club in the UEFA Europa League.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and registered two assists in four matches in the European competition while managing just one goal in eight league matches.

He becomes the second Nigerian footballer to be involved in a motor accident in recent months, following Victor Boniface's accident in Germany.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker who was involved in a horrific car crash in October was not seriously hurt in the accident.

It was gathered that the forward was in the passenger's seat en route to Frankfurt airport and suffered minor hand injuries before being taken to hospital.

Leverkusen investigating Boniface's reckless behaviour

Legit.ng earlier reported that German champions Bayer Leverkusen are investigating a viral video showing Victor Boniface using his phone while driving.

This comes after the Super Eagles forward was involved in a serious car crash, which left him hospitalised.

Boniface was seen in a clip handling a mobile phone as he drove through the streets of Germany, leaving Leverkusen officials disturbed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng