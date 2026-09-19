New Zealand Immigration has published a Green List of roles the country urgently needs workers for, opening a pathway to residency for eligible foreigners

The Green List divides qualifying occupations into two tiers, with Tier 1 offering a direct route to residence and Tier 2 requiring two years of work first

Applicants must meet specific qualifications, registration or experience requirements based on New Zealand's national qualifications framework to be eligible

New Zealand's immigration authority has published an official list of occupations that could help skilled foreign workers secure residency in the country, offering a structured pathway for those in high-demand professions.

The resource, known as the Green List, is maintained by Immigration New Zealand and allows anyone to search for their occupation and determine whether it qualifies them to apply for a residence visa. Workers can filter results by industry, role, or keyword, making it straightforward to check where their specific career sits on the list.

New Zealand explains occupations that qualify for residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: Occupation pathways for residency

The Green List operates on a two-tier system, and the tier your role falls under determines how quickly you can pursue residency.

Tier 1 roles qualify for what Immigration New Zealand calls a Straight to Residence Visa, meaning eligible workers can apply for permanent residency without first spending time in the country on a work visa.

Tier 2 roles fall under the Work to Residence pathway, which requires the applicant to live and work in New Zealand for at least two years before applying for residence.

To qualify for either tier, applicants must meet the specific requirements associated with their role on the list. These requirements vary by occupation and may include holding a formal qualification, obtaining professional registration, or demonstrating a defined level of relevant work experience. All qualifications are assessed against the New Zealand Qualifications Framework unless a role specifies otherwise.

New Zealand: Who green-list is designed for

The Green List reflects the sectors where New Zealand is experiencing genuine shortages and is actively recruiting internationally. Agriculture, healthcare, and construction are among the industries represented, with roles such as dairy cattle farm manager appearing within the searchable database.

Those whose roles appear on either Tier 1 or Tier 2 are encouraged to visit the Immigration New Zealand website to read the full conditions attached before beginning an application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced two occupations that are exempt from the Labour Market Test for work visas.

New Zealand: Occupations for Work-to-Residence pathway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced the decision to add 10 trades occupations to its Green List Work to Residence pathway. The move covers roles including welders, fitters, metal fabricators, panel beaters and vehicle painters.

For skilled tradespeople hoping to build a future abroad, the change could offer a clearer route from a work visa to permanent residency. Find out which occupations qualify and how the updated wage requirements may affect applicants.

Source: Legit.ng