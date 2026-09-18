New Zealand's immigration authority published the requirements for its Business Investor Work Visa, setting a clear financial entry point for foreigners

Applicants must meet a minimum investment threshold in an established New Zealand business to qualify for the visa

The visa comes with additional financial and personal requirements, including age limits and English language ability

New Zealand's immigration authority has published the full requirements for its Business Investor Work Visa, spelling out exactly how much money foreigners must be willing to commit before they can live and work in the country as business owners.

According to Immigration New Zealand, anyone applying for the Business Investor Work Visa must be prepared to invest a minimum of NZD $1 million into an established New Zealand business that they intend to actively operate. The visa grants a stay of up to four years.

New Zealand mentions minimum investment required for business investor work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Financial requirements for New Zealand Business Investor Visa

Beyond the investment itself, applicants must also demonstrate that they hold at least NZD $500,000 in additional funds to support themselves and any family members they include in their application while they build and run the business.

This means the total minimum financial commitment for a single applicant effectively sits at NZD $1.5 million before any other costs are factored in.

Who can apply for Business Worker Visa?

The visa is not open to everyone. New Zealand sets a strict age cap, requiring that applicants be 55 years old or younger at the time they submit their application.

Candidates must also satisfy business experience requirements, though the specific depth of experience required is assessed as part of the application process. A working command of English is compulsory, and applicants must pass a character assessment to be considered a fit and proper person under New Zealand's immigration standards.

The business itself must qualify as an acceptable established New Zealand business under the country's immigration rules, meaning applicants cannot simply set up a brand new company to meet the investment criterion.

For those who meet all the criteria, the visa offers a pathway to live in New Zealand for up to four years while running a business, with the possibility of building longer-term residency options depending on how the business performs.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng