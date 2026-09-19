The German government has published the full list of nationalities required to obtain an airport transit visa before passing through German airports

Citizens from Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia and 16 other countries cannot use the transit privilege that most foreign travellers enjoy

Only five airports in Germany have an International Transit Area where travellers can stop over without formally entering the Schengen area

The German government has confirmed that nationals from 20 countries must obtain an airport transit visa before travelling through any German airport, even if they do not plan to leave the terminal.

Unlike most foreign travellers, who can pass through German airports without a visa as long as they stay within the international transit area and their destination is outside the Schengen zone, citizens of these 20 countries do not enjoy that privilege.

Germany has listed 20 countries whose citizens are required to obtain an airport transit visa. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Fhm

Source: Getty Images

They are required to hold a category A airport transit visa regardless of where they are headed.

20 countries that need German airport transit visa

According to the German Federal Foreign Office, the following nationals must apply for a transit visa before travelling through Germany:

1. Afghanistan.

2. Bangladesh.

3. Cuba.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo.

5. Eritrea.

6. Ethiopia.

7. Ghana.

8. Iran.

9. Iraq.

10. Jordan.

11. Lebanon.

12. Mali.

13. Nigeria.

14. Pakistan.

15. Somalia.

16. South Sudan.

17. Sri Lanka.

18. Sudan.

19. Syria.

20. Turkey.

Which airports allow transit without entering Schengen

The German government also noted that only five airports in Germany have an International Transit Area, which is the zone that allows travellers to stop over without formally entering the Schengen area.

These are Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Berlin-Brandenburg.

Hamburg's transit area operates between 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. only. Düsseldorf's facility runs from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and only where the airline has made prior arrangements with the Federal Police.

Travellers whose stopovers require them to cross into the Schengen area, for example to change terminals or because their final destination is within Schengen, may need a separate entry visa. The German government advised all affected passengers to apply for the appropriate visa well before their travel date.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had named the countries whose citizens can enter without a visa to live with their parents.

Germany names 8 countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had listed eight countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and apply after arrival.

According to information published by the German federal government, US passport holders are among those granted this privilege.

Upon arriving in Germany, they may proceed directly to the local immigration office, known as the Ausländerbehörde, to begin the residency application process without first going through a consulate.

Source: Legit.ng