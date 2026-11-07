China has outlined the specific categories of relatives that foreigners can use to qualify for a family reunion residence permit in the country

The permit applies to foreigners whose eligible family members are either Chinese citizens or holders of a Chinese Foreigner's Permanent Residence Card

Applicants must fall within one of eight recognised family categories and meet China's application requirements to visit relatives in Beijing

China has officially listed the categories of relatives whose foreign family members can apply for a family reunion residence permit to live alongside them in the country.

Under China's immigration rules, a foreigner seeking to join a family member in Beijing may qualify for this permit if that family member is either a Chinese citizen or a foreigner holding a Chinese Foreigner's Permanent Residence Card.

China names 8 relatives who can apply to join citizens and permanent residents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Relatives eligible for China's family reunion permit

Chinese authorities recognise eight specific categories of family relationships for the purpose of this permit. The eligible relatives are:

1. Spouses

2. Parents

3. Spouses' parents

4. Children

5. Children's spouses

6. Brothers and sisters

7. Grandparents

8. Grandchildren

Foreigners who fall within any of these categories may apply to visit or reside with their qualifying family members in Beijing, provided all other application requirements are satisfied.

Eligible family member in China

The rules draw a clear distinction between two types of qualifying hosts. The first group consists of Chinese nationals already living in the country. The second group covers foreigners who have been granted permanent residency in China and hold the official Foreigner's Permanent Residence Card as proof of that status.

This means that a foreigner living abroad whose child, parent, sibling, or spouse holds either Chinese citizenship or Chinese permanent residency may be in a position to apply for the permit, so long as the relationship falls within one of the eight recognised categories listed above.

China: Countries eligible for free transit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that China listed 55 countries eligible for its 240-hour visa-free transit policy, allowing their citizens to stay for up to 10 days without a visa.

However, no African country made the list, meaning Nigerians and other African travellers must still obtain a Chinese visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng