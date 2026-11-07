Sophia Nweze graduated as the Best Graduating Student in Covenant University's Department of Economics and Development Studies with a near-perfect CGPA

She revealed that she once failed Mathematics in JSS1 before going on to record a perfect 5.00 GPA across five different semesters at university

Sophia balanced academics with leadership roles, research work, and a Data Analytics certification throughout her undergraduate years

Sophia Nweze, a fresh Covenant University graduate from the Department of Economics and Development Studies, has taken to LinkedIn to share the story behind her first-class degree, a journey that began with a Mathematics failure in junior secondary school.

Posting in November 2026, Sophia announced that she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics with First Class Honours, earning a CGPA of 4.94 and the title of Best Graduating Student in her department.

Covenant University economics graduate emerges best in department, post CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Sophia Nweze

Source: UGC

What made her announcement particularly striking was her candid reflection on where it all started.

From JSS1 failure to Covenant University first-class honours

Sophia disclosed that she once failed Mathematics in JSS1, a detail that made her academic achievement resonate deeply with many readers. Despite that early stumble, she went on to record a perfect 5.00 GPA in five separate semesters during her time at the Ota-based university.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"From failing Mathematics in JSS1 to achieving a perfect 5.00 GPA in five different semesters, this journey has taught me that setbacks do not define your future."

Her undergraduate years extended well beyond the classroom. She served as General Secretary of the NESA Covenant University Chapter, Research Team Head for NESA Ogun State, and Wing Representative.

She also led multiple coursework project teams and worked at the Covenant University Centre for Economic Policy and Development Research (CEPDeR).

Covenant University first-class graduate tops department

Adding to her academic record, Sophia was selected as an African Economic Scholars Program (AESP) Scholar and completed a Data Analytics certification, gaining hands-on skills in Python, SQL, and Power BI while still a student.

She described her final year as her most demanding period, with academics, her research project, work, and leadership responsibilities all running simultaneously. She credited her project supervisor, Evans Osabuohien, and her Level Adviser, Owolabi Rotimi PhD AFHEA, for their guidance and encouragement throughout the process.

Sophia closed her post by dedicating the achievement to her parents, sisters, family, friends, mentors, and lecturers, while giving ultimate credit to God.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Sophia's post below:

Funke Orefuwa said:

"Congratulations Sophia! I'm super proud of you."

OKECHUKWU ANENE said:

"Sophia you are an inspiration and a trailblazer."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng