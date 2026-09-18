Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu responded to a wave of Nigerians asking him how to enlist in the US Army

The actor warned interested fans to avoid scammers and outlined the requirements needed before applying

Momodu's post sparked a flood of reactions from Nigerians joking about the sudden rush to join the US military

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has found himself fielding an unexpected stream of questions from Nigerians keen to follow in his footsteps and join the United States Army.

Rather than ignore the enquiries, Momodu took to his social media page to address the growing interest directly, urging fans to approach the process carefully and stay alert to fraudsters looking to exploit their ambitions.

Joseph Momodu advises Nigerians on how to join the US Army. Credit: josephmomodu

Source: Instagram

What Momodu said about joining US Army

According to the actor, the very first hurdle for any Nigerian hoping to enlist is their immigration status. He made clear that there is no shortcut around this requirement, stressing that applicants must already be in the country legally before anything else becomes relevant.

In his post, Momodu wrote:

"Do not get scammed. The only way you can join the US Army is by being a citizen of the U.S, you must have a green card then you can be qualify to apply for the ASVAB exam."

He also urged interested individuals to seek out information through official and legitimate channels, cautioning against trusting anyone who promises to arrange enlistment on their behalf for a fee.

Joseph Momodu cautions Nigerians seeking US military enlistment. Credit: josephmomodu

Source: Instagram

The video of Joseph Momodu addressing Nigerians interested in joining the US military is below:

Nigerians react to Joseph Momodu's warning

Momodu's post touched a nerve online, drawing a mixture of laughter, gratitude, and sharp commentary from followers on Instagram.

Here are some of the reactions:

@monicafriday1 commented:

"Ah. 😢I go send 1k for form yesterday 😂"

@smmsixty wrote:

"Thank you for this sir. The main Koko is now how to get US visa, with all their requirements."

@noor.jpg5 said:

"They'll start asking you to help them become a resident in the US. 😂😂😂"

@realupperpikin01 reacted:

"All of a sudden!!! All of una wan be US army!! Abk no talk again leave them 🙄"

@_charlesborn added:

"U Dey mushin wan join US army 😂😂😂😂 join the one in your country 😂 Nigerians and band wagon effect eh🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️"

@awosika_funsho commented:

"🤣 una really like to join ??? Abi una wan escape poverty 😂 it is well"

Joseph Momodu auditions for Tyler Perry's production

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Momodu set tongues wagging with his revelation of auditioning for a Tyler Perry production.

The announcement dropped on his Instagram page on March 24, 2025, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

In his own words, Momodu wrote,

"Last year I had the rare privilege to audition for A TYLER PERRY Production in a search for an African American actor with a Spanish & Italian background…."

Source: Legit.ng