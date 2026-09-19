Canada's immigration authority has outlined the fees that foreign nationals are required to pay when applying for a work permit

The fees vary depending on the type of work permit being applied for, with open work permit applicants required to pay an additional charge

Biometrics fees also apply, with individuals and families paying different amounts depending on the size of the application

Canada has published a breakdown of the fees that foreign nationals must pay when applying for a work permit, offering clarity for those looking to enter the country for employment purposes.

According to Canada's immigration authority, the total amount an applicant pays depends on the type of permit being sought and the number of people included in the application.

Canada mentions work permit fees foreigners must pay at port of entry. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Work permit fees in Canada

All applicants are required to pay a work permit processing fee of $155 (about ₦147,500). Those applying for an open work permit, which allows a holder to work for almost any employer in Canada, must pay an additional $100 ( about ₦95,200) fee on top of the standard processing charge.

Biometrics are also required as part of the application process. Individual applicants pay $85 (₦80,900) for biometrics, while families are charged up to $170 (₦161,750), depending on how many members are included in the submission.

Once the fees are paid and the application is reviewed, a border officer will issue the work permit after confirming two things: that the applicant is admissible to enter Canada, and that they qualify for the specific work permit they applied for. Applicants are advised to review their permit carefully before leaving the border crossing and to raise any concerns or errors with the officer on the spot.

What Canada work permit covers

The issued permit will specify the conditions under which the holder is allowed to work. This includes the type of work the individual is permitted to do, the specific employer they are authorised to work for, and the location where the work must take place.

The document will also state how long the permit is valid and the maximum duration the holder is allowed to remain in Canada.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng